Local law-enforcement officials offer holiday shopping safety tips

Holidays can be a busy time for everyone, including criminals.

"Taking a few prevention measures can help keep your holiday season joyous," Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell said.

He and other local law-enforcement officials say vehicle burglaries and home invasions are common during the Christmas shopping season.

"People leave valuable in their vehicle that are visible through the vehicle's windows, and criminals see this is an easy opportunity," West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell said. "We always encourage people to put valuables out of sight or do not leave valuables in their vehicles while they are shopping."

Monroe Police spokesman Michael Fendall said most criminals are opportunists.

"When you give people opportunities to do bad things, they sometimes do that," Fendall said. "Vehicle burglaries are one."

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Glenn Springfield said car burglars are often looking for firearms, cash, purses, laptops and other valuable items.

"We tell people to remove these items from cars when they are unattended and to lock the vehicles," Springfield said. "If residents can afford a security camera system at their residence, that is good advice as well."

Protect your home

The Sheriff's Office offers these tips to protect your home during the holidays:

Be extra cautious about locking doors and windows when you leave.

If you are expecting a package delivery and no family members will be home to receive it, alert a neighbor to watch for it and retrieve it for you rather than leaving it outside unattended.

When leaving home for an extended time, have a neighbor or family member watch your house and pick up your newspapers and mail.

Indoor and outdoor lights should be on an automatic timer.

Leave a radio or television on so the house looks and sounds occupied.

Large displays of holiday gifts should not be visible through the windows and doors of your home.

Discard empty boxes of large items, such as electronics, at an appropriate location, not in front of your residence advertising new items are present.

Shop safely

The Sheriff's Office also offers these preventive measures for safe holiday shopping:

Shop during daylight whenever possible. If you must shop at night, go with a friend or family member.

Dress casually and comfortably.

Avoid wearing or displaying expensive jewelry.

Do not carry a purse or wallet, if possible.

Always carry your driver's license or identification.

Even though you are rushed and thinking about a thousand things, stay alert to your surroundings.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Pay for purchases with a check or credit card when possible.

Keep cash in your front pocket.

Notify the credit card issuer immediately if your credit card is lost, stolen or misused.

Keep a record of all of your credit card numbers in a safe place at home.

Avoid leaving gifts in your unattended vehicle.

Beware of strangers approaching you for any reason. At this time of year, con-artists may try various methods of distracting you with the intention of taking your money or belongings.

Fendall encouraged people to report activity they think is suspicious to their local law enforcement agency.

