The Empower Youth Network (EYN) has proclaimed November as Kindness Month in the Snoqualmie Valley in an effort to raise awareness about youth suicide prevention efforts. The #BeKindSV campaign is a part of the EYN’s youth suicide prevention program. It is year-round effort to encourage kindness in the Valley and its schools. The EYN says kindness is key to establishing regular and proactive support while reinforcing an inclusive environment and reducing youth suicide.

SNOQUALMIE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO