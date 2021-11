(Des Moines, IA) — The shortage of teachers in Iowa was a key issue at today’s (Wednesday) State Board of Education meeting in Des Moines. Some districts have had to cancel classes due to a lack of teachers or substitutes, and some are looking at extending the Thanksgiving break due to shortages. Department of Education director Ann Lebo mentioned the issue while updating the board on her webinar with school superintendents. Lebo says a teacher shortage task force group is is looking at the experience of shortages and potential solutions. Board member Mike May of Spirit Lake called it a critical problem that has to be addressed as soon as possible. Lebo says they have to develop solutions on two fronts: recruitment and retention of teachers.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO