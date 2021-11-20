ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green men's basketball falls at home to Norfolk State

By The Blade
 6 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State men's basketball team fell 90-84 to Norfolk State on Friday afternoon at the Stroh Center.

Myron Gordon led the Falcons (1-3) with 19 points, Trey Diggs had five 3-pointers and 17 points, Daeqwon Plowden scored 14, Josiah Fulcher had 11 points, and Joe Reece scored 10.

Tyrese Jenkins paced Norfolk State (5-0) with 17 points, Joe Bryant had 16 points, Kris Bankston scored 15, and Jalen Hawkins had 13 points.

Bowling Green had a 39-37 lead at halftime, but was outscored 53-45 in the second half.

Norfolk State opened up an 85-70 lead with 2:28 left. Bowling Green then went on a 10-0 run to close the gap to 85-80 with 26 seconds left. Diggs and Gordon had five points each to key the run.

But that was as close as the Falcons would get as the Spartans made enough free throws down the stretch to pull out the victory.

The Falcons shot 37.9 percent from the field and 30 percent from the 3-point line. Each team had 40 rebounds, including 12 offensive boards.

Bowling Green will play in the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off beginning Tuesday, with a 2:30 p.m. game against Milwaukee. On Wednesday, the Falcons will face either Southern Utah or Yale.

