ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets’ Jokic sits out vs. Bulls with sprained right wrist

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets were without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night against the Chicago...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
NBA
FanSided

How Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are winning with defense

When you think of the Denver Nuggets, you likely think of Nikola Jokic slinging no-look dimes, Jamal Murray dropping bombs from outside, and Michael Porter Jr. rising up for a smooth mid-range over a hapless defender’s outstretched hands. Well, Murray’s been out with a torn ACL and MPJ was playing...
NBA
FOX Sports

Jokic and the Nuggets face the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (6-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Portland. He's ninth in the NBA scoring 25.1 points per game. The Nuggets are 5-3 in conference play. Denver is 3-1 in...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
phillysportsnetwork.com

Sixers Look to Strike Gold Against Jokic, Nuggets

Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers are in the middle of a soul-crushing five-game losing streak. They hope to right the ship tonight against the Nuggets. Nothing will be easy as the Philadelphia 76ers will be forced to go up against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Tonight will be a big night for Andre Drummond and potentially Paul Reed as the latter attempts to further show his defensive growth.
NBA
lineups.com

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets 11/19/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Matchup Preview (11/19/21) The Vucevic-less Chicago Bulls (10-5) will head to Denver to face the Nuggets (9-5) in Ball Arena. While the Bulls will be without Nikola Vucevic, Denver has it much worse. The Nuggets have several key players missing, including Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, and Will Barton. Those are three of their five best players who are out with injuries. Still, an unbelievable start to the 2021-22 NBA season by last year’s MVP, Nikola Jokic, has kept the Denver Nuggets competitive with a 9-5 record. Meanwhile, Chicago has been one of the biggest surprises this season, with DeMar DeRozan looking the best he ever has and LaVine continuing to see just how high his ceiling goes. The additions that the Bulls have made have catapulted them into the upper-echelon of NBA teams. Chicago needs to limit Jokic’s impact on the game to grab a road win in Denver. While it is only 15 games into the Nuggets’ 2021-22 season, Jokic has the highest PER (player efficiency rating) of all time. If he maintains that, it would be hard to imagine him not winning his second straight MVP award. The Nuggets need to shoot the ball well from behind the arc and lockdown on defense. If they can contain LaVine and DeRozan, then the Nuggets could get another home win.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markieff Morris
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (wrist) questionable for Nuggets Saturday

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Jokic is dealing with a right wrist sprain. He missed Friday's game as a result, but it seems like he could make a return to the court for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on the reigning MVP's status over the next 24 hours. Should Jokic return, Austin Rivers would likely revert to a bench role.
NBA
ESPN

Jokic and Denver face DeRozan and the Bulls

LINE: Nuggets -4.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and DeMar DeRozan meet when Denver takes on Chicago. Jokic ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game and DeRozan ranks fifth in the league averaging 26.6 points per game. The Nuggets are 7-2 on their home court. Denver ranks seventh...
NBA
SportsGrid

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Bulls a Solid Value in the Mile High City

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/19. Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Game Information. Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds. Moneyline (Open): Chicago Bulls (172) vs. Denver Nuggets (-205) Moneyline (Current): Chicago Bulls...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Denver Nuggets
CBS Sports

How to watch Nuggets vs. Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a matchup against the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 2 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Chicago's road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET to face off against Denver. If the game is anything like the Nuggets' 131-127 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
NBA
chatsports.com

Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look To End Road Woes vs. Nuggets In Denver

Bulls (10-5, 5-3 on the road) at Denver (9-6, 7-2 at home) RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 7:45CT pregame. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine (26 ppg) Denver- Jokic (26 ppg) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- DeRozan and LaVine (5), Denver (13) LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (4.5), Denver-...
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Nuggets final score: Chicago concludes road trip with another win

It’s a pattern that you just love to see. All season, the Chicago Bulls have bounced back from losses with big wins, continuing that pattern tonight by following up a brutal collapse against the Portland Trail Blazers a couple nights ago with a big 114-108 win against the Denver Nuggets tonight.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the game between the Bulls and Nuggets in Denver on Friday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The Denver Nuggets will be without the NBA's 2021 MVP on Friday night when they host the Chicago Bulls in Colorado. Nikola Jokic...
NBA
Fort Morgan Times

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “No timeline” on Nikola Jokic’s injured wrist

It was Nikola Jokic’s right wrist, not the pro-Bulls crowd or the Nuggets’ three-game losing streak, that mattered in the wake of Friday night’s loss to Chicago. Sporting a tan suit and a black brace on his right wrist, Jokic was relegated to cheerleader after suffering a wrist sprain in Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia. Nuggets coach Michael Malone ruled him out before the game started after both player and coach had dismissed the issue late Thursday night.
NBA
Arizona Sports

Jokic questionable, Kaminsky out for Sunday’s Suns-Nuggets game

The Phoenix Suns will be missing some depth in Sunday’s home matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Center Frank Kaminsky will miss his third straight game with right knee soreness. Defensive-minded wing Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) is also ruled out. The Nuggets have perhaps more pressing injury concerns for...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy