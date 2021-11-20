ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Bruce Brown (hamstring) will not return on Friday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets shooting guard Bruce Brown (hamstring) will not return to Friday's game against the Orlando...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade That Would Be Win-Win For The Nets And Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard For Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown, And Nicolas Claxton

Two superstar point guards in the NBA news consistently are Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard, although for very different reasons. Kyrie is making and breaking headlines due to his anti-vaccination stance, making it clear that he wants to spread the word on personal freedom. Whether his stance is based on belief or his own obscure research, Kyrie is standing by his anti-vaccine decision even if it means he won’t suit up for the Brooklyn Nets this season. The Nets are championship favorites this year, but without Kyrie, they are looking very beatable to start the season. In other words, Brooklyn Nets are unstoppable when Kyrie Irving is on the floor with Kevin Durant and James Harden.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Bruce Brown
newyorkcitynews.net

Nets F Kevin Durant (shoulder) won't play Friday night

The Brooklyn Nets said forward Kevin Durant will miss Friday night's game against the visiting Orlando Magic with a right shoulder sprain. Durant told reporters last weekend that he has been playing through the injury while receiving treatment on his shooting shoulder. This will be his first absence of the season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nets' DeAndre Bembry starting on Friday in place of injured Kevin Durant (shoulder)

Brooklyn Nets forward DeAndre Bembry is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Bembry will get the start on Friday with Kevin Durant sidelined with a shoulder injury. Our models expect him to play 26.0 minutes against Orlando. Bembry's Friday projection includes 8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Warriors' Gary Payton II, Nets' Bruce Brown represent a new trend of underrated glue guys in NBA

When the Golden State Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 16, two of the more interesting and underrated players in the NBA faced off. After a quick glance at the box scores, you might not notice Golden State’s Gary Payton II or Brooklyn’s Bruce Brown. Payton is averaging 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Meanwhile, for the Nets, Brown has produced a similar output of 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#The Orlando Magic
numberfire.com

Nets' Blake Griffin coming off the bench on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets forward/center Blake Griffin is not in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Griffin will move to the bench on Wednesday with LaMarcus Aldridge starting against the Celtics. Our models expect Griffin to play 23.3 minutes against Boston. Griffin's Wednesday projection includes 7.5 points, 4.9...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Nets' Kevin Durant Tweeted Something Bold On Wednesday

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Wednesday. The 11-time All-Star's tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. Durant quote tweeted someone's tweet and said how he isn't a role model. On the season, the Nets are off...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kings slapped with harsh reality by Matt Barnes after Luke Walton firing

The Sacramento Kings are in a state of flux. However, that hasn’t really been anything that fans aren’t already used to. The Kings got rid of their head coach in Luke Walton after yet another subpar start to the season. However, the move hasn’t sparked the flame that fans hoped as they fell to a Philadelphia 76ers team on Monday night that was missing Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Kings Trade Lands Buddy Hield In Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the more surprising teams thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Cleveland currently has a record of 9-7, sitting in sixth place of the Eastern Conference. The team has been playing well despite dealing with numerous players being out of the lineup. Ricky Rubio...
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Robert Covington ejected for hostile act against official in Blazers’ game against Kings

Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington was ejected for a hostile act against an official during Wednesday’s game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center. Covington reacted in frustration after Kings guard Buddy Hield made a 3-pointer to tie the game with 49.9 seconds to play in the first half. Covington threw his protective facemask toward the scorer’s table. The mask hit the floor and landed at the feet of official Jonathan Sterling, prompting Sterling to whistle Covington for a technical foul and signal an ejection.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy