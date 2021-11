Saint Mary's Gaels men's basketball, Moraga, Texas Southern Tigers men's basketball, Saint Mary's Gaels, California, McKeon Pavilion. MORAGA, Calif. — Friday night hoops were in session inside University Credit Union Pavilion, with Saint Mary's back to work after a strong season opener. The Gaels welcomed in Texas Southern for the second time in as many seasons, and like last year's 12-point win, the Tigers gave the Gaels all they could handle. Using a big run in the second half, Saint Mary's was able to pull away from Texas Southern to the tune of a 67-58 win to improve to 2-0 on the young season, while dropping the Tigers to 0-2.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO