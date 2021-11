The No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes improved to 2-0 on the young season with an 84-74 win over Niagara. The Buckeyes led the Purple Eagles 42-41 at the half. In the second half, Ohio State extended its lead to as many as 12, but Niagara did not go away and cut the lead to as few as six in the final minute.

