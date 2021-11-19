ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Canadian-made Lego Star Wars: Castaways launches on Apple Arcade

By Brad Bennett
mobilesyrup.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLego Star Wars: Castaways launches on November 19th exclusively on Apple Arcade. The title is an online social adventure game set in the Lego Star Wars universe, and it’s developed by Gameloft,...

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

LEGO AT-AT set is inspired by Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back & includes minifigures

Consider yourself a big Star Wars fan? Then you’ll love the LEGO AT-AT set. Drawing inspiration from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, it pays homage to the gigantic vehicles in the movie. Furthermore, the LEGO AT-AT consists of 6,785 pieces, a movable head, adjustable legs, side panels, and spinning guns with impeccably detailed interiors. This set also includes 9 minifigures, including Luke Skywalker, 2 AT-AT drivers, General Veers, a Snowtrooper Commander, and 4 Snowtrooper minifigures. You’ll also receive 2 speeder bikes and E-Web cannon set accessories. Standing 24.5 inches tall, it can accommodate 40 Snowtrooper minifigures inside. Even unboxing this set is a privilege thanks to the beautiful imagery displayed from all angles. Overall, it’s a must-have for Star Wars superfans that provides hours of fun.
SHOPPING
MacRumors Forums

Apple Arcade Launches Two New Games and Previews More Games Coming Soon

It has been just over two years since the launch of Apple Arcade, and the subscription-based gaming service's catalog continues to grow. Two new games were released on Apple Arcade today, with an additional two coming soon. The latest additions to Apple Arcade include the classic arcade shooting game Galaga...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Grab Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD & Galaga Wars+ in Apple Arcade now

Kingdom Rush Frontiers is a whole new level of the furiously fast, enchantingly charming gameplay that made Kingdom Rush an award-winning Tower Defense hit. Defend exotic lands from dragons, man-eating plants, and ghastly denizens of the underworld -all with flashy towers, levels, heroes, and more goodies to help you crush your enemies to a pulp.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+’ and ‘Galaga Wars+’ Are Out Now on Apple Arcade alongside Big Updates to ‘Taiko No Tatsujin’, ‘Zookeeper World’, and More

This week, two App Store Greats join Apple Arcade in the form of Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ () and Galaga Wars+ (). There are also some notable game updates to go alongwith the new additions on the service which I will get to in a bit. Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ is a real classic and a game you likely have played if you’ve owned an iOS device for years. Ironhide Games has done some amazing releases on many platforms and Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ is a great way to check out what the developer has to offer if you’re not familiar with it. The Apple Arcade + version of Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ is playable on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS and it is Ironhide’s second Apple Arcade game with Legends of Kingdom Rush being the first one. Check out the awesome tower defense game here on Apple Arcade.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Arcade#Lego Star Wars#Canadian#Castaways#Mac
gamefreaks365.com

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic launches on Nintendo Switch

Experience one of the most beloved Star Wars games, now in the palms of your hands. Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games announced today that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, one of the most popular video games in the Star Wars universe, has launched for Nintendo Switch. A classic RPG...
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

Latest Apple Arcade games for iPhone, Mac, Apple TV [New: Galaga Wars]

Apple Arcade launched with close to 100 titles and the service is seeing new games added regularly with over 200 games now in the library. Follow along with our guide on the latest from Apple’s gaming service. New for 11/12: The classic space shooter Galaga Wars in now on Apple...
TECHNOLOGY
FanSided

Can you handle this new Star Wars LEGO AT-AT set?

Let’s be honest and say LEGO has really outdone themselves this time! If you have seen the video promotion earlier this week then you already know what Star Wars set is arriving this month!. Arriving November 26, 2021 is the 6,785 piece Star Wars LEGO AT-AT! For ages 18+ you...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Star Wars One Day Amazon Sale: Funko Pops, LEGO Sets, Apparel, and More

Amazon has launched an early Black Friday deal that's loaded with massive discounts for Star Wars fans. The collection is huge - there are Star Wars Funko Pops, action figures, plush, LEGO sets, apparel and much more. The only problem is that it's a one-day sale. You can shop Amazon's...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
iPad
ComicBook

LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST and Snowtrooper Battle Pack Sets Revealed

As part of the ongoing Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty campaign, LEGO has revealed that they will be traveling to Hoth for two new sets that are set for release on January 1st, 2022. These sets include the 75322 Hoth AT-ST and the 75320 Snowtrooper Battle Pack, and it's no coincidence that they are debuting shortly after the Ultimate Collector Series 75313 AT-AT.
SHOPPING
Space.com

Lego Star Wars Razor Crest review

Fans find many ways to express their love for Star Wars. Some get tattoos, others name their children Luke, and others add to their Lego collection. The Lego Star Wars Razor Crest lets you recreate the rough around the edges craft shuttling the Mandalorian and The Child (it’s from Season 1, so he doesn’t have a name yet) all over space.
SHOPPING
lifewire.com

Apple Arcade Bolsters Its Roster With More Exclusives

Apple has announced Disney Melee Mania as another exclusive in its subscription-based Apple Arcade games roster. Newly-announced Disney Melee Mania and the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, will further flesh out Apple Arcade's list of exclusive titles. Disney Melee Mania will let you choose from 12 different Disney and Pixar characters (with more planned for later), then battle it out in a series of three-on-three multiplayer matches.
VIDEO GAMES
petapixel.com

How a Toy Photographer Shot Star Wars Scenes for LEGO

Benedek Lampert is a Hungarian photographer who has attracted a following online for his imaginative small scale photos of toys. His work recently caught the attention of LEGO, which hired him for a special campaign. Lampert has spent over five years dedicated to the genre of toy photography, and he...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Collider

LEGO Releases Epic 2 Foot Tall 'Star Wars' AT-AT Set Complete With Luke Skywalker Minifigure for Cable Takedown

Blasting onto your wishlist just in time for the holidays, LEGO has announced the rollout of its brand new Star Wars AT-AT set. Priced at $800, the newest addition in the long line of LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series pieces, the AT-AT comes stomping towards the Star Wars and LEGO lover in your life with all 6,785 pieces and its gargantuan height of 25 inches.
SHOPPING
StarWars.com

Bring Home the Bounty: LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST Revealed and More!

Every Tuesday, BringHomeTheBounty.com will reveal new products inspired by everything from The Book of Boba Fett, premiering exclusively on Disney+ December 29, to The Mandalorian, the Skywalker saga, animated series, and much more. Check StarWars.com each week for a few of the major new releases headed to this galaxy, then get your tracking fobs ready.
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

Disney Melee Mania coming to Apple Arcade

Apple has announced it is bringing a new game from Disney to its Apple Arcade platform, Disney Melee Mania. The new Disney Melee Mani game is coming to Apple Arcade from December, and exact release date is not known as yet, more details are below. “Disney Melee Mania” drops players...
VIDEO GAMES
StarWars.com

10 Reasons We Love the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is a year old, and it’s already a Star Wars classic, telling a heartwarming and humorous story that brings the joy of the season to every fan. Like a stocking full of treats, the animated special skips around the Star Wars timeline in a delightful way to unite all eras of the saga’s characters along a common theme, in a way that only LEGO Star Wars can. And like holiday specials of old, it’s something you can watch year after year on Disney+. To mark its one-year anniversary, here are 10 reasons we love the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.
SHOPPING
pocketgamer.biz

Drone Racing Arcade launches on Skillz

The US Drone Racing League has just launched its first mobile game using the Skillz platform. Drone Racing Arcade is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Stores in which players compete against the clock, racing drones through neon-lit courses filled with obstacles, gates, coins, and boosts to score the most points.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Star Wars: The Old Republic - Legacy Of The Sith Expansion Launches On December 14

During a developer livestream, BioWare announced that Star Wars: The Old Republic's upcoming expansion, Legacy of the Sith, will be released on December 14. The November 18 livestream, which was hosted by Community Manager Jackie Ko and Creative Director Charles Boyd, also revealed the content coming to the game with Legacy of the Sith, including brand-new story quests to uncover the plan of the renegade Sith and the MMO's antagonist, Darth Malgus.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy