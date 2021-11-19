Canadian-made Lego Star Wars: Castaways launches on Apple Arcade

This week, two App Store Greats join Apple Arcade in the form of Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ () and Galaga Wars+ (). There are also some notable game updates to go alongwith the new additions on the service which I will get to in a bit. Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ is a real classic and a game you likely have played if you’ve owned an iOS device for years. Ironhide Games has done some amazing releases on many platforms and Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ is a great way to check out what the developer has to offer if you’re not familiar with it. The Apple Arcade + version of Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ is playable on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS and it is Ironhide’s second Apple Arcade game with Legends of Kingdom Rush being the first one. Check out the awesome tower defense game here on Apple Arcade.

