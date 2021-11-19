Canadian-made Lego Star Wars: Castaways launches on Apple Arcade

Consider yourself a big Star Wars fan? Then you’ll love the LEGO AT-AT set. Drawing inspiration from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, it pays homage to the gigantic vehicles in the movie. Furthermore, the LEGO AT-AT consists of 6,785 pieces, a movable head, adjustable legs, side panels, and spinning guns with impeccably detailed interiors. This set also includes 9 minifigures, including Luke Skywalker, 2 AT-AT drivers, General Veers, a Snowtrooper Commander, and 4 Snowtrooper minifigures. You’ll also receive 2 speeder bikes and E-Web cannon set accessories. Standing 24.5 inches tall, it can accommodate 40 Snowtrooper minifigures inside. Even unboxing this set is a privilege thanks to the beautiful imagery displayed from all angles. Overall, it’s a must-have for Star Wars superfans that provides hours of fun.
