It’s time to settle the popularity contest once and for all – we found out which colleges were Instagrammed the most (and of course, the least)!. In case you’re interested in our methodology (although let’s be honest, you probably just want to see who came first), we’ve used hashtags to see which college is tagged the most. For the most part, we’ve used the most popular hashtag relevant to each college, but in some cases (explained below) we’ve had to change things up a bit. Of course, this isn’t the most accurate of rankings…but it’s hard to be accurate with social media, and I’m sure all you want to know is where your college places on the list.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO