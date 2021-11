Once again the Blue Devils began a game with a verve and excitement that Duke fans have come to expect – jumping out to a 21-5 lead against the 0-3 Lafayette Leopards. The game looked essentially over, but someone forgot to tell the Leopards who put on a 22-16 run to end the half. Duke broke down defensively for several possessions but moreover the Blue Devils settled for 3 point shots and played the majority of the second half in what seemed like a funk. Playing their 4th game in 7 days could have been a factor but the Blue Devils seemed content for one and done on the offensive end.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO