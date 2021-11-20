ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Hits “On The Run”

By lmartino
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in tonight at 7 p.m. as we count...

Tim Murray, Sports Betting Radio Host and Journied Broadcaster

Tim Murray and I had an opportunity to meet early in his career in the press box of the Frederick Keys. Since then, the both of us have quite a few stops along the way. Tim outlines his journey to become co-host of “The Night Cap” on VSiN Live, The Sports Betting Network, plus his gig with one of the longest-running morning radio shows in the country.
SPORTS
Beatles Continue to Top Billboard’s ‘Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists’ Chart

The Beatles continue to hold the top position of the newly updated version of Billboard‘s “Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists” chart. Billboard notes the chart is based on performance on the weekly Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 album chart in both charts’ entire histories. The “Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists” chart first launched in 2008 and was updated in 2013 and 2018. The Beatles have remained atop the chart since 2008 with 20 number one hits and 34 top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100.
ENTERTAINMENT
Becca & Lindsay Talk Vans, Madonna & The 80 Essential Hits From The 80’s

The girls are back! Lindsay and Becca can’t agree on which song will be #1 on the “80 Essential Hits From The 80’s” countdown. So they make a bet, and learn something new about Madonna’s Papa Don’t Preach. Check it out. Check out the whole list of the 80 Essential...
MUSIC
The Top Songs About Celebrity “Exes”

Buzzfeed.com made a list of break up songs written about famous exes. The biggest would have to be Alanis Morissette’s 1996 song, “You Oughta Know”. The Mike & Carla Morning Show share a sample of the Top 3, including “You Oughta Know” from Alanis…a clip from her emotional, acoustic performance of it that year on the Grammys. (Her album “Jagged Little Pill” would win big that night, it was the biggest album of the year, spending 11 weeks at #1.)
MUSIC
VFC Jeff Howard Thanksgiving Weekend Reviews!

Vegas Film Critic, Jeff Howard stopped by early this week to give us the latest movie and show reviews for you all to check out this Thanksgiving Weekend!. Jeffrey K. Howard is a broadcast film critic, journalist, and Las Vegas native. Mr. Howard started small...deep within the murky bowels of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas' communications department. There, while pursuing dual degrees in Film and Communications, he began his career as a movie critic on "The Movie Show", a half-hour Siskel and Ebert-type TV show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Raiders Play, But So Do The Bears-Lions!

It will be a big day of NFL football on Thanksgiving with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Cowboys in Dallas! However, the first game of the day will be the Chicago Bears (Mike’s Team) playing the Detroit Lions (Carla’s Team). And that didn’t go unnoticed this morning with M&C playing both teams’ fight song! (Who knew Detroit had one?????).
NFL

