NFL Week 11 Injury Report

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney was a limited participant at team practice on Tuesday due to a foot injury, per USA Today’s Alyssa Barbieri. Mooney’s absence this week could be a massive blow with starting wide receiver Allen Robinson already a doubt to play. Mooney was also limited on Monday which may be a slight cause for concern with the Bears having a short week as they take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day. The wide receiver’s status will be something to monitor in the coming days and if he isn’t able to go, look for Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd to see bigger roles this week to fill in for the loss of the pass-catchers. The Bears take on the Lions on Thanksgiving day.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO