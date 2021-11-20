ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 11 Injury Report

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInjuries are always unfortunate, but they are a massive part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have an enormous impact on fantasy leagues and the betting markets. The injury report is loaded in Week 11, including a few of...

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 11 Injury Report: Nick Chubb is back; Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley remain iffy

We have another robust injury report on tap in Week 11, with multiple big names at each position making appearances. There are some legitimate question marks on a couple of those players as we head into Sunday morning, with their status potentially coming down to pregame warmups. On the more optimistic side, we have a pair of notable running backs slated to make returns from injured reserve, while several other players have already been ruled out, leaving Fantasy managers time to find suitable alternatives.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Big Sean Roasted After Lions Fans Ignore His Halftime Performance

Today was yet another bad showing for the Detroit Lions as they lost to the Chicago Bears by a score of 16-14. Heading into the game, the Bears had lost five-straight games while the Lions were winless. Now, the Lions have a record of 0-10-1, which is truly abysmal. The fans are simply fed up with what the team has been giving them, and their energy at the games speaks volumes to just how awful the franchise has become.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
CBS Sports

NFL Week 10 Injury Report: Alvin Kamara is out; Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins among questionable for Sunday

We have a wild Week 10 injury report, as we're coming off the busiest Saturday of the season in terms of key players being confirmed for returns from various reserve lists and others being saddled with such designations. There's no shortage of news to sort through on that front, and several other key Fantasy assets also carried questionable tags into the weekend.
NFL
SportsGrid

Best NFL Survivor Pool Picks for Week 12

If you’re still reading the story in Week 12, you’ve been dominating your NFL survivor pool this season, and you’re probably one of a select few players remaining. You’re probably also running thin on good teams to pick, making every week trickier than the last. The Duel is here to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
Person
Colt Mccoy
Person
Jeremy Mcnichols
SportsGrid

Allen Robinson Doubtful Thursday vs. Lions

Https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1463592079100190730. Robinson has had a disastrous season, and he missed last week’s game vs. the Rams. He hasn’t been able to practice this week, so the Bears have unsurprisingly listed him as doubtful for their Thanksgiving matchup vs. the Lions. The Bears have already ruled out Justin Fields for this...
NFL
SportsGrid

Bears WR Darnell Mooney Limited In Practice On Tuesday

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney was a limited participant at team practice on Tuesday due to a foot injury, per USA Today’s Alyssa Barbieri. Mooney’s absence this week could be a massive blow with starting wide receiver Allen Robinson already a doubt to play. Mooney was also limited on Monday which may be a slight cause for concern with the Bears having a short week as they take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day. The wide receiver’s status will be something to monitor in the coming days and if he isn’t able to go, look for Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd to see bigger roles this week to fill in for the loss of the pass-catchers. The Bears take on the Lions on Thanksgiving day.
NFL
SportsGrid

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Bears -3.0 Total: 41.5 Over -115 | Under -105 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bears +100000 | Lions +100000. Thanksgiving. It’s a time to spend time with our families, stuff our faces, and watch a full day of NFL football. That typically includes watching the Lions get their teeth kicked in to start the day. Detroit is just 6-10 against the spread on Thanksgiving dating back to 2006, including a 1-3 mark over the past four years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fanduel Sportsbook#Jaguars
SportsGrid

Allen Robinson is inactive for Week 12 against the Lions

Https://twitter.com/ChiTribKane/status/1463900746915721218. The Chicago Tribune’s Colleen Kane reports that Allen Robinson is inactive for the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions. Robinson is second on the Bears with 30 receptions, 37.7 receiving yards per game, and 339 total receiving yards. Robinson was also sidelined in Week 11 due to the same hamstring issue. Look for the Bears’ leading wideout Darnell Mooney to pick up more targets with Robinson out of the lineup. The Bears rank last in the NFL with 1,832 receiving yards. Chicago had a suspect passing game before Robinson was ruled out cannot help matters. However, they’re still lining up opposite Detroit, so it might not make a difference. Also listed with Robinson as inactive are Justin Fields, Damien Williams, Teez Tabor, Jesper Horsted, Akiem Hicks, and Mario Edwards Jr.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy