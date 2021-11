We had a heart-breaking incident in our lives the first part of October this year when we lost our granddaughter and her husband, Mistee and Trapper Jacobson, as a result of a tragic ATV accident. What an eye opener this has been on feeling thankful when you wonder if there is really anything to be thankful for. But we are learning and hopefully able to share our journey on this challenging path will help us understand and learn about loss and how to appreciate our loved ones we have around us. So, I would like to express some of the things in our lives we are thankful for.

