Shock Xbox Game Pass removes one of the biggest Xbox Series X downloads

Microsoft officially announced that it will begin rolling out Xbox Cloud Gaming on its Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S consoles. This future is currently applicable for those who have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription but only in 25 select regions. According to Microsoft, it will be coming to Brazil next but, the feature will be rolled out first “with our November release to a subset of Xbox gamers” and to everyone in other supporting markets “over the coming weeks.” With Cloud gaming coming to Xbox consoles, gamers will have the opportunity to demo games available on the Game Pass without having to fully download them. Additionally, when receiving a multiplayer invite, Xbox Cloud Gaming allows the game to stream.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO