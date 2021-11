A website mocking the trend of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has attracted millions of visitors since launching less than a week ago.The NFT Bay is a 17.96-terabyte repository of NFT images and files that are free to download, modelled on the famous file-sharing site The Pirate Bay. Its creator says the idea is to highlight the absurdity of the NFT craze.NFTs are unique digital certificates that record ownership of a digital asset on an online ledger known as a blockchain. They can be anything from a piece of art, to a meme of a cat, with some selling for tens of...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO