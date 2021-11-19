LSU Fan Reax: How the fanbase took the news of Bill O'Brien being in the mix

The LSU Tigers are deep into their hunt for the next head coach. Many have speculated names such as Jimbo Fisher based on his ties to current athletic director Scott Woodward. We have written about the laundry list of names, even mentioning one Bill O’Brien who seemed to be back in the news on Thursday and Friday.

On ESPN Rece Davis, a noted Alabama alum and host of ‘College Game Day’ stated he believed O’Brien would be the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. O’Brien is currently going through the Nick Saban coaching rehabilitation program at Alabama.

As you might have expected the fans didn’t take the news very well and for good reason. If Scott Woodward did end up hiring, or at the very least announcing that O’Brien is set to become the head coach we could have a situation. I am talking about Tennesse and Greg Schiano-type situation.

Here is how fans took it.