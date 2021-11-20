ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Molestation Convictions Upheld On Appeal Despite Destruction Of Some Evidence

By Terri Jo Neff
arizonadailyindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elderly Cochise County man convicted last year of molesting a family member 15 years earlier failed to demonstrate that he did not receive a fair trial, the Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled. Edward Lee Thomas, now 84, is serving a 53-year prison sentence after being convicted by...

Comments / 4

Lynette Bonie-Krick
5d ago

Good. Anyone who harms a child in ANY WAY should be in prison for life or worse. I'm glad that the Survivor is getting justice. Hopefully he stays the until his dying day, so he can not harm anyone else.

Reply(1)
3
