HALFTIME REPORT: Alabama up 38-26 on Oakland

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Nate Oats and his No. 14-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide team is playing its fourth game of the year tonight. Needless to say, the Crimson Tide has a whole lot of shots dropping so far in this game against Oakland (2-1).

Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford each have 12 points in the first half. Shackelford has added three rebounds while Quinerly has pulled one down, as well.

Alabama is shooting 43.3% from the field and has converted on four 3PT on 17 attempts.

The Tide defense is doing a fantastic job in rim protection in this one, allowing just 26.5% shooting, including just 14% from beyond the arc.

The Crimson Tide holds the advantage on the boards, as well, with 25 rebounds to Oakland’s 17.

The only thing that needs a bit of work is ball control. Bama has recorded nine turnovers on the day.

The second half is set to begin soon, we will see you again for the post-game report!

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

