Two Thunder Bay Arts artists recently earned awards this year. Barbara Weisenburg achieved Signature Status for the International Society of Experimental Artists (ISEA). One of her paintings was selected for their 30th Exhibition on Mackinac Island this year. The painting titled “Going Into Work While Feeling Sick,” shown above, is part of her series “Transgressions.” It depicts a woman going into work feeling ill, but now COVID has hit. She is an essential worker and now an ethical decision is needed. Weisenburg said about achieving ISEA status, “I was very thrilled!”

VISUAL ART ・ 13 DAYS AGO