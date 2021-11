Willie Nelson has welcomed four daughters and three sons over the course of three relationships and learned about a fifth daughter in 2012. Find out more about them here. Willie Nelson, 88, may be known as one of the most talented country singers in the music industry but he’s also the proud dad of eight children! The talented star has five daughters, including Lana, Susie, Paula, Amy Lee, and Renee, and three sons, including Billy, Lukas, and Micah. He welcomed the brood throughout three marriages over the years and found out about one years later in 2012. His new album release, The Willie Nelson Family, which came out Nov. 19, features songs with some of his children.

