On NCIS: LA, James Todd Smith, known professionally as LL Cool J, takes on criminals as special agent Sam Hanna, but acting is just one of the star’s many talents. LL got his start and rose to fame as a hip-hop legend with songs like “Bad,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “I Need Love,” and many more garnering multiple accolades and awards—including becoming a 2021 inductee into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (He even donated the red Audi that’s on the cover of his Bad album to the Rock Hall.)

