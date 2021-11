On diverting from scripted plays after a loss of yardage on an early down:. "You definitely go off script if something like that happens within the first 15 [plays]. That could also be affected by which field zone you are in, too. For instance, in the Philadelphia game, when you start the game backed up, you have to go off-script and go more into your situational stuff. That second play yesterday definitely affected that next play, for sure."

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO