ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Back On All Fours With Titanium Paws For Russia Rescue Dog

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monika the Russian rescue dog is ready for her new life after she was fitted with four prosthetic titanium paws in a pricey and complex operation paid for by a crowd-funding campaign. Two weeks after the procedure, the small beige pooch is still weak and tired, but she's back...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Milo the rescue dog does some rescuing of his own

Milo is a rescue dog, by which I mean he is a rescued dog — spirited out of Tennessee and put up for adoption by the Humane Rescue Alliance. But the beagle is also a rescuer dog. Here’s the headline about Milo recommended by Sherry Starr, the rescued human: “Dog...
PETS
dallassun.com

Russian vets install prosthetic limbs on all four legs of dog

Veterinarians in the Russian city of Novosibirsk have become the first in the world to install artificial prosthetic limbs on all four legs of a dog after they were chopped off by an animal trap. Novosibirsk is the largest city in Siberia, around 3000 kilometers east of Moscow. The dog,...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Volunteers#Paws#Russian#Siberian#Afp
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Preparing to Adopt a Rescue Dog

You visited an animal shelter and fell in love with a cute puppy. You’re ready to bring him home, but before you do, there are a few things you should keep in mind to help your new pet adjust to his forever home. First Week With Your New Puppy. You...
PETS
allotsego.com

Rescues get all the love at ‘Dog House’

About a year-and-a-half ago, Liz Keller bought Mossy Creek Kennel in Cherry Valley, changed the name to “El-Liza’s Dog House at Mossy Creek Kennel,” and adopted the motto, “The Bed and Biscuit Getaway.”. For someone dedicated to animal rescue, the ‘Dog House’ is a passion project. “We’re so much more...
CHERRY VALLEY, NY
San Angelo LIVE!

PAWS Needs Pedigree Dog Food – Unknown Illness Mystery Continues

SAN ANGELO – Concho Valley PAWS is asking for donations of dog food while officials investigate the cause of a mysterious illness present in the facility.   As we reported earlier, the shelter has been shut down because of the illness.  "To those of you who have donated dog food THANK YOU! We are still in need of dog food as we are committed to providing the shelter with food for the next 10 days as we try to identify what has caused several dogs to fall ill. Our veterinary team suggested pulling the shelter's food until testing is complete. It is unlikely the shelter's food is the source…
SAN ANGELO, TX
kingsriverlife.com

Feral Paws Rescue: Peg & Micky

Feral Paws Rescue Group in Fresno shares with us some of their animal rescue adventures every month. Check out KRL’s article about Feral Paws to learn more about them and check out their website. Peg and Micky were both rescued from CCSPCA, a high-kill shelter in Fresno. Both have medical...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Russia
Augusta Free Press

Conservation dogs to the rescue

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Simply put, conservation dogs are canines specially trained in sniffing out evidence of specific wildlife species that scientists are seeking to learn more about for one reason or another. Most commonly these dogs are used to help biologists understand where and how threatened or endangered wildlife species are hanging on—or if they are still around at all.
ANIMALS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on Nov. 12

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Jack is a 1-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who is extremely intelligent and active. He would make an ideal running or walking partner. He’s dog-friendly, already housebroken and knows some commands. Jenny Ann is...
PETS
Fairfax Times

Hiking with your dog, paw 2

Woofs! Barks! Last week Abby and I pawed an article about hiking with your dog last week; you can read it at https://bit.ly/3wx9ffX. This week, we are pawing a few more tips to consider to make your trip with your pawsome paw pal a barkingly grand time. Pawingly, to make...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
hudsonvalley360.com

Soft Paws: Dog owners no longer penalized in New York

For well over a decade, the American Kennel Club (AKC) advocated for legislation which would protect dog owners from being subject to homeowners’ insurance policy discrimination based solely on the breed of dog that was owned. “The amount of money paid by homeowners’ insurance claimants suing for dog bites went from $324.4 million in 2003 to $853.7 million in 2020.” (Dog News editorial) As a result, companies began to refuse to write policies — some homeowners even facing cancellation when a “certain” breed was purchased or adopted from a shelter or private rescue group. As many of us can attest, breeds such as German Shepherd Dogs, Doberman Pinschers, American Staffordshire Terriers (“pitbulls”), Huskies, Boxers, Cane Corsos, Akitas, Mastiffs, Rottweilers, Belgian Malinois, Giant Schnauzers — the list goes on — are targets of breed discrimination and restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Appeal to find home for dog still up for adoption after 143 days

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a new home for one of its dogs who is still waiting to be adopted after 143 days.Epiphany, a shy four-year-old mixed-breed dog who is the size of a cocker spaniel, arrived at Oakwood Dog Rescue (ODR) in Hull more than seven months ago “very frightened and nervous”.She has since started to come out of her shell but has been difficult to rehome as she is too nervous to be placed with younger children.She does not currently walk on a leash, but is receiving treatment and will be able to do...
PETS
Mercury News

Critter Corner: Determining the right breed of dog for an apartment

Dear Critter Corner: I am looking to get a dog but live in a crowded apartment complex and have heard to stay away from large dogs. Do you have any recommendations on what breed of dog to adopt?. There are many decisions to consider when adopting a dog and renting...
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Rescue cat Moves Into Cow Shed as she Lands on her Paws in Forever Home

‘Inbetweener cat’ Daisy’s introductions to the cows on the farm went very smoooothly. It’s been third time lucky for a black cat who had two homes by the time she was seven months old as the farm cat has now settled into her forever home – and even befriended the cows!
ANIMALS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy