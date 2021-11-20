Back On All Fours With Titanium Paws For Russia Rescue Dog

For well over a decade, the American Kennel Club (AKC) advocated for legislation which would protect dog owners from being subject to homeowners’ insurance policy discrimination based solely on the breed of dog that was owned. “The amount of money paid by homeowners’ insurance claimants suing for dog bites went from $324.4 million in 2003 to $853.7 million in 2020.” (Dog News editorial) As a result, companies began to refuse to write policies — some homeowners even facing cancellation when a “certain” breed was purchased or adopted from a shelter or private rescue group. As many of us can attest, breeds such as German Shepherd Dogs, Doberman Pinschers, American Staffordshire Terriers (“pitbulls”), Huskies, Boxers, Cane Corsos, Akitas, Mastiffs, Rottweilers, Belgian Malinois, Giant Schnauzers — the list goes on — are targets of breed discrimination and restrictions.
