Incoming New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler tasked with building contender through free agency

Free agent lefty Steven Matz indeed chose his team before Thanksgiving, sifting through eight offers, and landing on the St. Louis Cardinals. I get that the length and the guarantee is larger than most teams probably felt comfortable committing to for a guy with Matz’s uneven track record, health issues, and limited ceiling (a Jon Morosi report suggested that most of the offers were for only a year). But that AAV is all kinds of reasonable for a guy who, when healthy, is a pretty good bet to be around league average, and who does come with some upside to be a bit better.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO