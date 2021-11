YORK, Pa. – The Washington College women's basketball team outscored Montclair State, 13-3, over the final 6:11 to come away with a 55-47 win over Saturday afternoon at Wolf Gymnasium in the first round of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at York (Pa.). The Shorewomen improve to 2-0 overall, while it was the season opener for Red Hawks. Washington will take on the host Spartans in the championship game at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.

CHESTERTOWN, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO