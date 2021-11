PORTLAND, Ore. – Five GNAC men’s soccer players were honored with selection to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 Team, which accounts for a combination of academic and on-field success, including Seattle Pacific’s Travis Swallow, who was named to the team for the third straight season. Earning their first Academic All-District nods were Montana State Billings forward Halil Yilmaz, Northwest Nazarene defender Lorenzo Valentini, Seattle Pacific midfielder Tyler Speer and Simon Fraser goalkeeper Aidan Bain.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO