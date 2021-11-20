ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

More options than shopping on Thanksgiving

By SUE WADE SUN CORRESPONDENT
yoursun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy fight the crowds for that last pricey turkey in the supermarket freezer, that last dented can of cranberry sauce on the shelf?. All you have to do is be quick to order takeout or make reservations at your favorite restaurant. WE’LL TAKE IT TO GO. Most restaurants serving...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies. Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Bob Evans – […]
RESTAURANTS
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Shop local: Main Street is more fun than clicking ‘buy now’

Stories highlighting the need to shop early for the holidays as supply chain issues clog the path from factory to store shelves have been grabbing headlines since September. With the arrival of Christmas with the next flip of the calendar page, there’s an easy solution to avoid supply chain issues.
KENNEWICK, WA
bocabeacon.com

Shopping local is more important than ever

Support your local businesses at the Christmas Walk next Saturday. This feature is part one in a series that recognizes how different this year’s holiday shopping might be for many. With shortages of all kinds in the stores and much longer than average wait times on gifts that ship from far away, keep these tips in mind prior to ordering from a large corporate store or random online entity. In the weeks to come we will cover island and off-island shops, homemade gift ideas and thoughtful, clutter-free gift options that come in an envelope … not a box.
BOCA GRANDE, FL
yoursun.com

Thanksgiving at 100 church in North Port, helping the homeless survive

NORTH PORT — Karen McCormick is alone, homeless and often hungry. She sleeps outside, will awake cold, glad of Florida’s warming sunshine. The brightest time is supper. The 55-year-old woman at about 4:30 p.m. will trudge from her outdoor quarters to the 100 Church in North Port. Church volunteers will have prepared a hot dinner for McCormick and others in the same situation.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
yoursun.com

Realtors, businesses rescue Thanksgiving

ENGLEWOOD — When it comes to turkeys, Mary Smedley and her army of volunteers ensure there’s enough for those who need one. When Smedley, branch manager of the Michael Saunders & Compan’s Englewood and Boca Grande real estate offices, heard there was a turkey shortage this year, she was on the hunt for dozens to help Englewood and North Port residents who wouldn’t otherwise get one.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
yoursun.com

Column: The history of early Thanksgiving celebrations in our area

Did you know a turkey, although common if you could get one, was not necessarily the centerpiece of early Thanksgiving celebrations in the area? Prayers of thanks and other ceremonies have been around for ages, but Thanksgiving as we know it, likely had its origins in traditions dating from the English Reformation during the reign of Henry VIII, 1509-1547. Days of Thanksgiving were also called following the English victory over the Spanish Armada in 1588. In addition, it’s possible the Pilgrims were influenced by annual Thanksgiving services held in Leiden, Holland, where they were staying in the early 1600s, celebrating the city’s relief from a Spanish siege in 1574.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Restaurants#Family Restaurant#Sandbar Tiki Grille#American#Bbq#Ristorante San Marco#Italian#Catholic
CBS Miami

Publix, Winn-Dixie Set Purchase Limits On Thanksgiving Staples

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You may not be able to check everything off your Thanksgiving grocery list this year. Because of pandemic fueled supply chain issues and surging demand, some stores are putting limits on some items. Publix which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast is limiting customers to two each of the following items: Canned cranberry sauce Canned pie filling Jarred gravy Cream cheese Bacon Canola and vegetable oil Paper napkins Disposable cups Cutlery and plates Toilet paper Rolled sausageThey also set a two-purchase limit on sports drinks, refrigerated pet food, and canned cat food. The Joseph family, shopping at a Publix in Ft Lauderdale were a bit surprised...
fsrmagazine.com

Fogo de Chão Opens Fourth Chicago-Area Location

Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, opens its fourth Chicago-area location today, Tuesday, November 23 just in time for Thanksgiving, at 1204 22nd Street in Oak Brook, IL. The restaurant is located across from Oak Brook Center in the newly-developed Oak Brook Commons neighborhood, a premiere, high-end destination for shopping and dining in the Chicagoland area. A portion of first week sales will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana, benefitting the non-profit’s Meals From The Heart program which provides warm, freshly made meals to families staying at local Ronald McDonald Houses this holiday season.
OAK BROOK, IL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Chicago’s Original Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop expanding operations to Naples

Naples will get a taste of Chicago’s iconic Original Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop this winter when it dispatches its first truck to Florida next month. The Rainbow Cone truck will host its grand opening Dec. 9 next to the Beach Box Cafe at 9020 Gulf Shore Drive, North Naples. The truck will be open noon to 8 p.m. daily.
NAPLES, FL
yoursun.com

My favorite turkey dinner is at a seafood restaurant

Thanks to several good friends, during the months when I was not driving, I still managed to eat out several times and even while eating in, enjoyed some of my favorite restaurant foods. Two examples are bianca pizza with spinach and a turkey dinner with the sweetest most decadent cranberry...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Shopping
yoursun.com

Venice Interfaith Association offers Thanksgiving Eve service

Venice Interfaith Community Association presents its 17th Annual Thanksgiving Eve Interfaith Service “This is My Song ... A Song of Peace, Hopes and Dreams.”. The interdenominational and intercultural program will include readings, prayers and music, carrying universal messages of hope, healing and the quest for world peace. This theme is...
RELIGION
yoursun.com

Holiday Nights at Edison and Ford Winter Estates

Edison and Ford Winter Estates will kick off the 46th annual Holiday Nights celebration with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. Guests can participate in the countdown with Dave Elias from NBC-2 when the historic Mysore Fig on the Ford property will be lit with thousands of animated lights choreographed to holiday music. Female vocalists, The American Sirens, will perform shortly after the tree lighting.
FORT MYERS, FL
yoursun.com

Upcoming events

'Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays'. The action of this vaudeville-esque revue takes place in the lobby of the Pelican Roost Assisted Living “home" - a large, over-55 retirement community where 21st century seniors are partying like it’s 1969. The sequel to "Assisted Living the Musical" focuses on the crazy antics that happen at the ”roost" during the holiday season. Nov. 19 -Dec. 19 at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or VeniceTheatre.org.
CELEBRITIES
yoursun.com

COLUMN: So very much to be thankful for

Last week and the 16th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival proved even more to me what an incredible community we live in. The opening night at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens was an amazing evening of music and wine. The team at the Gardens welcomed us with open arms and help produce what, in Mindi Abair’s own words, was a truly spectacular night. Sitting on the shores of the Peace River, listening to great music with the gardens glowing with Holiday Lights was memorable for so many, who have craved the arrival of this day, to be outside once again, having fun with friends. To the many who stayed behind to help clean up, we appreciate you. The team effort meant that the entire event was closed up in record time and everyone got home safely, thanks to traffic control by our local sheriff’s office.
FESTIVAL
yoursun.com

Charlotte County Concert Band presents 'Happy Holidays'

The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, presents its seasonal concert, “Happy Holidays,” on at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center. The band will kick off the holiday season with some joyous sounds as they present old classics as well as new arrangements to fill your hearts with the holiday spirit.
POLITICS
yoursun.com

Small Business Saturday artists, owners ready for shoppers

ENGLEWOOD — Inside Farrah Cuellar's small business are raccoons, frogs, foxes, puppies, elephants and unicorns — all waiting to be stuffed and in the arms of children this Christmas. On the wall of the Wild Thang Boutique on Englewood's West Dearborn Street, Cuellar sells a variety of colorful Bears &...
SMALL BUSINESS
yoursun.com

Things to be thankful for

I think most folks would agree that things have been crazy for the last year or two. There has been so much hardship and contention and discord that it’s been easy for some of us to lose sight of the good stuff in our lives. But it’s therapeutic to reflect...
LIFESTYLE
wcti12.com

Service group provides more than 100 meals to the community as they celebrate Thanksgiving

NEW BERN, Craven County — As hundreds of meals are given out to those in need this Thanksgiving holiday, one group in our area is providing meals with one thing in mind. Community members have taken over the Religious Community Services building in New Bern to give out dozens of thanksgiving meals, but unlike any others, they want to remain nameless and without any credit for the work they’re doing.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy