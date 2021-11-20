More options than shopping on Thanksgiving

Last week and the 16th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival proved even more to me what an incredible community we live in. The opening night at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens was an amazing evening of music and wine. The team at the Gardens welcomed us with open arms and help produce what, in Mindi Abair’s own words, was a truly spectacular night. Sitting on the shores of the Peace River, listening to great music with the gardens glowing with Holiday Lights was memorable for so many, who have craved the arrival of this day, to be outside once again, having fun with friends. To the many who stayed behind to help clean up, we appreciate you. The team effort meant that the entire event was closed up in record time and everyone got home safely, thanks to traffic control by our local sheriff’s office.

FESTIVAL ・ 3 DAYS AGO