More options than shopping on Thanksgiving

Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, opens its fourth Chicago-area location today, Tuesday, November 23 just in time for Thanksgiving, at 1204 22nd Street in Oak Brook, IL. The restaurant is located across from Oak Brook Center in the newly-developed Oak Brook Commons neighborhood, a premiere, high-end destination for shopping and dining in the Chicagoland area. A portion of first week sales will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana, benefitting the non-profit’s Meals From The Heart program which provides warm, freshly made meals to families staying at local Ronald McDonald Houses this holiday season.
Comments / 0