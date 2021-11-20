ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

RSM Classic: Back to the Well with Knox in Round 3

By Patrick McDonald
nbcsportsedge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Conditions were just a bit different in the second round of...

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2021 RSM Classic odds, picks, field: Proven PGA insider says back Scottie Scheffler, fade Louis Oosthuizen

A first-time winner could be on tap this week when the PGA Tour's fall segment wraps up with the 2021 RSM Classic, teeing off Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. Six of the 10 winners have hoisted their first PGA Tour trophy on St. Simons Island, and defending champion Robert Streb's only two career victories were at Sea Island. No previous winner has more than five career tour victories, and five have won only this event. Six of the 11 tournaments have gone to a playoff, including the past three. Streb and 2016 champion Kevin Kisner both shot 19 under last year, and Streb won on the second extra hole.
GOLF
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

RSM Classic Picks and Props

For those who missed it, check out the RSM Classic Preview and Betting Strategies for the types of golfers you should look to target for your picks. Using that as a guide, let’s take a look at some of the best bets to make this week. Here are my picks for the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open (odds courtesy of BetMGM).
GOLF
Golf.com

2021 RSM Classic leaderboard: Who’s contending after round 2

Thursday in this space, we noted that one pro called the first-round conditions in Sea Island, Ga., a “Chamber of Commerce” day. Friday? It was like a trip to the dentist. The winds picked up, and the scores soared. Here are three things you need to know after the second round of the RSM Classic, played on the Seaside and Plantation Courses at Sea Island Resort.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Mitchell
Person
Taylor Moore
Sportsnet.ca

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes two shots back at RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. -- A strong wind off the Atlantic Ocean swept over Sea Island on Friday, and it was no problem for Talor Gooch of Oklahoma as he handled the exposed Seaside course for a 5-under 65 to take a one-shot lead in the RSM Classic. As expected,...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports#Pointsbet Sportsbook
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmonthly.com

RSM Classic Golf Betting Tips 2021

Harris English 2pts each way at 28/1 with Bet365 I’m hoping the class of Harris English will win the day in his first tournament since a back injury. He’s taken five weeks off since pulling out during the final round at the CJ Cup in October. The Sea Island resident, now a Ryder Cup player, tied for sixth 12 months ago and will be raring to go after such a long break.
GOLF
nbcsportsedge.com

Scottie Scheffler favored at year-end RSM Classic

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Scottie Scheffler narrowly missed out on his first career PGA Tour win...
GOLF
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

RSM Classic Preview and Betting Strategies

Golf fans can enjoy one final Fall tournament before the PGA Tour goes on hiatus. The Fall swing ends at the Sea Island resort for the RSM Classic. As always, here is your early deep-dive of the RSM Classic and a preview of how to bet. RSM Classic Preview –...
GOLF
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Golf Course Primer: The RSM Classic

The PGA Tour's final event in 2021 is upon us. And for this here course primer, we get to pull double duty, as The RSM Classic uses a two-course setup at Sea Island Resort. The Seaside and the Plantation courses are in play, and golfers will tackle each course once to start the event. Those making the cut will finish up both weekend rounds at the Seaside course.
Pro Golf Weekly

2021 RSM Classic Power Rankings

This week, Georgia’s picturesque Saint Simons Island is the host site of the last full-field PGA Tour event of the 2021 calendar year: the RSM Classic, where a talented field hopes to get their name on the tournament’s 12-year list of victors before breaking for the rest of November and all of December.
GOLF
FanSided

Fantasy Golf: RSM Classic DFS Player Selections

This week, the PGA Tour travels to Sea Island, Georgia for the RSM Classic. Let’s take a look at the PGA Tour’s last full field tournament of the year from a fantasy golf perspective. Before I discuss my fantasy golf player selections I wanted to emphasize that the purpose of...
GOLF
Marietta Daily Journal

RSM Classic completes the Golden Isles' return to normalcy

ST. SIMONS ISLAND — The Golden Isles got a taste of what normal feels like post-pandemic when the Florida-Georgia football game on Oct. 30 played to full capacity, which meant visitors, buzz and business. Step two for a normal fall comes this week with the 12th playing of the RSM...
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
CBS Sports

2021 RSM Classic Fantasy golf rankings, picks, lineups, sleepers: Back Scottie Scheffler, fade Webb Simpson

The PGA Tour ends its fall segment of the season with a seaside stroll, with players trying to build up their FedEx Cup points at this week's 2021 RSM Classic. The event, which tees off Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club, is the final official tournament before the PGA Tour really ramps up after the holidays. The players will face a picturesque but challenging course in St. Simons Island, Ga. Robert Streb is the defending champion and has won his only two tour events at Sea Island. Scottie Scheffler is the 12-1 favorite in the latest 2021 RSM Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed closely by Webb Simpson (14-1). Cameron Smith (16-1) also is expected to be right in the mix, while Streb is a 70-1 long shot.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy