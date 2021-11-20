Phillies' Garrett Stubbs: Dealt to Philly

The Houston Astros made a trade on Friday, acquiring Phillies prospect Logan Cerny for backup catcher Garrett Stubbs. Cerny, 22, was ranked by MLB.com as the 28th-best prospect in the Philadelphia organization prior to the trade. Drafted in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Troy University, the outfielder split his professional season with Class-A Clearwater and the Florida Coast League Phillies, hitting .200 in 35 at-bats and 13 games with eight walks and six stolen bases.
