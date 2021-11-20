Guardians' Kyle Nelson: Removed from 40-man roster

Spring cleaning came early for the Orioles this year, as the offseason started and fifteen names were quickly knocked off the roster. Some were expected: Zack Burdi, Tom Eshelman, Konner Wade, Pat Valaika, Austin Wynns, Conner Greene, Marcos Diplán, Eric Hanhold, Matt Harvey, Fernando Abad, Pedro Severino, Spenser Watkins, Nick Ciuffo. Some were less so: Chris Ellis (the Orioles’ second-most effective starter this season) and Hunter Harvey (the perennially injured but super talented former first-round pick),
Comments / 0