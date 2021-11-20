Guardians' Kyle Nelson: Removed from 40-man roster

As the annual GM meetings kicked off earlier this week, we broke down where the Yankees’ 40-man roster and payroll stood, giving us an idea of what the front office has to work with going into the offseason. They will not, unfortunately, be the only contenders in the division who expect to be active on the free agent and trade markets. While we’re not going to dive into their payrolls and roster construction into as much detail as we did the Yankees’, let’s take a look at where the rest of the division stands at this point in time.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO