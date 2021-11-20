Dodgers' Justin Turner: Rehabbing hamstring

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their pitching staff on Monday afternoon. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers have signed free-agent left-hander Andrew Heaney. Heaney spent the first half of the 2021 season with the Angels before he was traded to the New York Yankees. He struggled with both...
After the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to give Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer, he’s now an unrestricted free agent. Who could sign Kershaw as a free agent?. With Clayton Kershaw officially entering into free agency, there’s a ton of interest around where the legendary pitcher could land. The Los Angeles Dodgers chose not to give their longtime star a qualifying offer and now Kershaw has the freedom to look around and find a new team if he so chooses.
The hot stove will be cranking somewhat soon, but for now we’re living in the world of speculation. That’s what makes the offseason fun, anyway. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, a ton of heavy lifting has to get done with so many key players hitting free agency (plus a likely legal battle with Trevor Bauer that will determine money being freed up or thrown away). You already know who the team is in danger of losing.
The Red Sox could steal Chris Taylor away from the Dodgers. Chaim Bloom’s vision for rebuilding the Boston Red Sox was expected to follow a similar blueprint to the one his old mentor Andrew Friedman used to turn the Dodgers into a juggernaut. We didn’t realize that plan involved prying several of his players away from Los Angeles.
A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
When the Dodgers landed Trea Turner in a trade with the Nationals this year, they had to be planning for the future. Corey Seager was set to hit the free-agent market, and the consensus seemed to be that they had brought on his replacement for 2022. But beyond 2022 remains...
Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre only spent three years at the helm with the Dodgers. In his first season, he was able to manage the team to their first NL Championship Series in 20 years. But apparently, a young lefty named Clayton Kershaw wasn't his biggest fan. Torre said in an interview this week ...
MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who is a free agent. Read all about Kershaw here. Oct. 8: Has Kershaw thrown his final pitch with Dodgers?. Kershaw told reporters Friday that he received a PRP injection in his left elbow, which...
The Los Angeles Dodgers were among the several teams interested in signing Shohei Ohtani four years ago, and not only did they fall short in that pursuit, the two-way star chose to join the L.A. Angels instead. Ohtani has since electrified the baseball world, and in particular this past season...
Although he began the 2021 season in Double-A with the Tulsa Drillers, Justin Bruihl turned into one of the more reliable left-handed options in the Dodgers' bullpen near the end of the season. After playing at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Bruihl wasn't drafted in 2017. He was signed to a minor-league contract by the Dodgers and slowly worked his way up the Dodgers' farm system.
Beau Burrows is headed to Los Angeles. The 2015 first-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday evening that he has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will likely include a Spring Training invitation in March of 2022. Burrow...
The unveiling of 2021 Silver Slugger Award finalists had the Los Angeles Dodgers represented by Will Smith, Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Trea Turner. Smith was a finalist among National League catchers, Muncy at first base and Turner at shortstop. However, Justin Turner curiously was listed among NL second basemen up for the award. It was presumed to have been related to often playing the position on a defensive shift.
Any time there is any buzz regarding free agency and some of the top players in the game potentially moving to a new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers are invariably in the conversation as a destination. That includes this offseason where the Dodgers have been connected to members of the deep free agent shortstop class, including former top overall draft pick Carlos Correa.
As we count down the days until the CBA expires on Dec. 1, we've got some action on the MLB rumor front. So now let's have a quick stroll though those sun-dappled meadows of scuttlebutt... Yankees, Dodgers, Braves in on Verlander. Justin Verlander. The champion Braves may be looking to...
The Dodgers will potentially be losing two big arms this winter in the form of longtime ace Clayton Kershaw and 2021 second-half ace Max Scherzer. While the team will do what they can to retain one if not both pitchers, they’ve already started to prepare for their departure with interest in other arms.
After an up and down season, battling through injury after injury, there was concern that Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts might have to undergo an offseason operation on his ailing hip. He had multiple cortisone injections during the season, the second of which helped keep him on the field through the playoffs.
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into free agency facing a need in their starting rotation, which president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman acknowledged he intended to focus on this offseason. Options for L.A. still include potentially re-signing Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer, but neither are considered a lock to return....
The Los Angeles Dodgers remained shut out in the 2021 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards, but did have Trea Turner, Max Muncy and Max Scherzer appear on the final ballot for National League MVP, which went to the Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper. Turner was the highest of the trio,...
Comments / 0