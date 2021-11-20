Guardians' Alex Young: Designated for assignment

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years. Re-signing Freeman at that price...
Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former division rival Jose Quintana in free agency in the exact sort of low-risk move they were built for. Quintana hasn’t exactly put up All-Star numbers of late, as his last season with a sub-4 ERA was 2017. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Pirates finished last place in the NL Central for a reason.
On Friday, the Dodgers made a series of roster moves that resulted in a pair of players being designated for assignment. Outfielder/first baseman Billy McKinney and outfielder Zach Reks were removed from the 40-man roster as the team added five minor league prospects to protect them from the MLB Rule 5 Draft.
The Pittsburgh Pirates could use a second backstop and former Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez could be a potential answer on the market. With the offseason in full gear, at least until December 1st, backup catcher is a position that the Pittsburgh Pirates will likely look to address. This is due to how poor the position has been for the Pirates in recent seasons.
Bill Virdon, a Pittsburgh Pirates all-time great and longtime MLB manager, passed away on Tuesday. He was 90 years old. Virdon was a Pirates legend, but actually began his career with the Cardinals. He was the 1956 NL Rookie of the Year after hitting .281 with 17 homes that season.
Would you like to be a baseball technology fellow for the Guardians? Now is your chance. Jose Ramirez is one of seven third basemen nominated, while Emmanuel Clase is one of 16 relief candidates. When Chris Antonetti acquired Myles Straw from Houston last season, he brought more than one gift...
Miller was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Sunday. Miller made his major-league debut in 2021 but spent most of the season at Triple-A Jacksonville. Across 113 minor-league games, he hit .267 with two homers, 53 runs, 34 RBI and 36 stolen bases. He'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Marlins acquired right-hander Louis Head from the Rays on Sunday.
A Major League team’s hitting coach is usually anonymous among fans unless the team isn’t hitting well, in which case even casual followers know his name. As the Indians struggles at the plate dragged on last season, many fans learned the hitting coach was Ty Van Burkleo. Team president Chris...
Zimmer was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. It took a long time, but the Royals have finally given up on Zimmer, to some extent. He logged a 4.83 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 52 appearances last season.
After clearing waivers earlier today, Riley Sheahan has officially been assigned to Charlotte from Seattle. The 29-year-old is in his 10th pro season and brings nearly 600 NHL games to the Charlotte lineup, boasting 180 career points (71g, 109a) while suiting up for Detroit, Pittsburgh, Florida, Edmonton, Buffalo and Seattle. This season, Sheahan has logged 14 games for the Kraken and picked up three points (1g, 2a) along the way.
Astudillo was designated for assignment Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Astudillo is a fan favorite with a very unique statistical profile, possessing a career 4.7 percent strikeout rate and a 1.9 percent walk rate. He posted impressive small-sample numbers in his debut in 2018 but hasn't done much since then, hitting .254/.278/.382 across 139 games. That line doesn't work even for a player who's nominally a catcher, and Astudillo's poor defense at that spot meant he only started 25 games behind the plate over the last three years.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees cut ties with four big-league players on Friday. New York designated outfielder Clint Frazier, infielder Rougned Odor and utility man Tyler Wade for assignment. Those three moves were announced by the team shortly after the Yankees revealed they had traded right-hander...
Perez was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday. Perez had an inconsistent role for the Pirates in 2021, and he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster to make room for several prospects. The 29-year-old appeared in 70 games last year and hit .143 with seven home runs, 21 RBI and 19 runs.
The Cleveland Guardians are officially coming to Major League Baseball in 2022. After a lawsuit by a roller derby team with the same name, the Team Formerly Known as the Indians will be able to use their desired name, as both organizations will be known as the Guardians going forward.
