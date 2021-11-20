ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Guardians' Alex Young: Designated for assignment

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Young was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Friday. Young...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves News: Freddie Freeman sets price range for upcoming contract

It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years. Re-signing Freeman at that price...
MLB
The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
MLB
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
MLB
FanSided

Pirates sign former Cubs pitcher to boost starting rotation

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former division rival Jose Quintana in free agency in the exact sort of low-risk move they were built for. Quintana hasn’t exactly put up All-Star numbers of late, as his last season with a sub-4 ERA was 2017. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Pirates finished last place in the NL Central for a reason.
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Free Agent Target: Catcher Roberto Perez

The Pittsburgh Pirates could use a second backstop and former Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez could be a potential answer on the market. With the offseason in full gear, at least until December 1st, backup catcher is a position that the Pittsburgh Pirates will likely look to address. This is due to how poor the position has been for the Pirates in recent seasons.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Champion Player, Manager Has Passed Away

Bill Virdon, a Pittsburgh Pirates all-time great and longtime MLB manager, passed away on Tuesday. He was 90 years old. Virdon was a Pirates legend, but actually began his career with the Cardinals. He was the 1956 NL Rookie of the Year after hitting .281 with 17 homes that season.
MLB
chatsports.com

The Guardians are Hiring

Would you like to be a baseball technology fellow for the Guardians? Now is your chance. Jose Ramirez is one of seven third basemen nominated, while Emmanuel Clase is one of 16 relief candidates. When Chris Antonetti acquired Myles Straw from Houston last season, he brought more than one gift...
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Miller: Designated for assignment

Miller was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Sunday. Miller made his major-league debut in 2021 but spent most of the season at Triple-A Jacksonville. Across 113 minor-league games, he hit .267 with two homers, 53 runs, 34 RBI and 36 stolen bases. He'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Marlins acquired right-hander Louis Head from the Rays on Sunday.
MLB
News-Herald.com

Guardians banking on young hitting coach Chris Valaika | Jeff Schudel

A Major League team’s hitting coach is usually anonymous among fans unless the team isn’t hitting well, in which case even casual followers know his name. As the Indians struggles at the plate dragged on last season, many fans learned the hitting coach was Ty Van Burkleo. Team president Chris...
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Designated for assignment

Zimmer was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. It took a long time, but the Royals have finally given up on Zimmer, to some extent. He logged a 4.83 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 52 appearances last season.
MLB
gocheckers.com

Kraken Assign Riley Sheahan To Charlotte

After clearing waivers earlier today, Riley Sheahan has officially been assigned to Charlotte from Seattle. The 29-year-old is in his 10th pro season and brings nearly 600 NHL games to the Charlotte lineup, boasting 180 career points (71g, 109a) while suiting up for Detroit, Pittsburgh, Florida, Edmonton, Buffalo and Seattle. This season, Sheahan has logged 14 games for the Kraken and picked up three points (1g, 2a) along the way.
NHL
CBS Sports

Twins' Willians Astudillo: Designated for assignment

Astudillo was designated for assignment Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Astudillo is a fan favorite with a very unique statistical profile, possessing a career 4.7 percent strikeout rate and a 1.9 percent walk rate. He posted impressive small-sample numbers in his debut in 2018 but hasn't done much since then, hitting .254/.278/.382 across 139 games. That line doesn't work even for a player who's nominally a catcher, and Astudillo's poor defense at that spot meant he only started 25 games behind the plate over the last three years.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Perez: Designated for assignment

Perez was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday. Perez had an inconsistent role for the Pirates in 2021, and he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster to make room for several prospects. The 29-year-old appeared in 70 games last year and hit .143 with seven home runs, 21 RBI and 19 runs.
MLB
FanSided

Cleveland Guardians make deal with Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians are officially coming to Major League Baseball in 2022. After a lawsuit by a roller derby team with the same name, the Team Formerly Known as the Indians will be able to use their desired name, as both organizations will be known as the Guardians going forward.
MLB

