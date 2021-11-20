ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Guardians' Scott Moss: DFA'd by Cleveland

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Moss (shoulder) was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Friday. Moss...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Phillies' Scott Moss: Catches on with new organization

The Phillies claimed Moss (shoulder) off waivers from the Guardians on Wednesday. Before a strained left shoulder ended his 2021 season prematurely, Moss turned in a 7.08 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and a 29:15 K:BB across 20.1 innings at Triple-A Columbus. Though Cleveland didn't deem the 27-year-old worthy of a spot on the 40-man roster heading into the winter, Philadelphia was seemingly enticed by the excellent 29.9 percent strikeout rate Moss posted before suffering the injury. The Phillies are hoping that Moss will provide some quality starting depth in 2022 if he can move past the shoulder injury and cut down on the free passes.
MLB
fastphillysports.com

PHILS PICK LEFTY SCOTT MOSS OFF WAIVER LEFTOVER HEAP

The Phillies have claimed left-hander Scott Moss off waivers from the Guardians, formerly the Indians. The 27-year-old was one of seven players Cleveland designated for assignment last week. The Phils’ 40-man roster is now full. Moss has yet to make his major league debut. A former fourth-round pick of the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfa#Era
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
bosoxinjection.com

Red Sox rumored to have interest in signing a Dodgers All-Star

The Red Sox could steal Chris Taylor away from the Dodgers. Chaim Bloom’s vision for rebuilding the Boston Red Sox was expected to follow a similar blueprint to the one his old mentor Andrew Friedman used to turn the Dodgers into a juggernaut. We didn’t realize that plan involved prying several of his players away from Los Angeles.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox fans won't love who Kyle Schwarber spent time with Thursday

The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News-Democrat

Pair of longtime veterans will no longer don the St. Louis Cardinals uniform in 2022

Two career-long St. Louis Cardinals with a combined 20 seasons in the big leagues officially cut ties with the team on Thursday morning, as the club officially declined its contract options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martínez. Carpenter’s buyout will cost the club $2,000,000; Martínez’s will cost $500,000.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods’ niece Cheyenne gets engaged to Yankees OF

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of famous golfer Tiger Woods, shared some big news on her Instagram account on Wednesday. Cheyenne shared that she and her boyfriend (now fiance) Aaron Hicks have become engaged. “YESSS to forever with my bestfriend and my [heart] 10.21.21,” she wrote. Hicks wrote back “you will...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
MLB
NBC Sports

Jackson traded to Braves after getting DFA'd by Giants

The World Series champs scooped up another former Giant on Monday. The Giants traded right-handed reliever Jay Jackson to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later. Jackson had been designated for assignment last week when the front office needed to clear roster spots for 40-man roster additions who otherwise would have been eligible for the Rule 5 Draft.
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Free Agent Target: Catcher Roberto Perez

The Pittsburgh Pirates could use a second backstop and former Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez could be a potential answer on the market. With the offseason in full gear, at least until December 1st, backup catcher is a position that the Pittsburgh Pirates will likely look to address. This is due to how poor the position has been for the Pirates in recent seasons.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Champion Player, Manager Has Passed Away

Bill Virdon, a Pittsburgh Pirates all-time great and longtime MLB manager, passed away on Tuesday. He was 90 years old. Virdon was a Pirates legend, but actually began his career with the Cardinals. He was the 1956 NL Rookie of the Year after hitting .281 with 17 homes that season.
MLB
kjrh.com

Cleveland Guardians settle trademark dispute with local roller derby team

CLEVELAND — There will be two sports teams in Cleveland that will call themselves the Guardians. Cleveland's Major League Baseball club, which is currently in the midst of changing its team name from the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians, has settled a trademark dispute with a local roller derby team that also goes by the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OK
chatsports.com

Cleveland Baseball Team Able to Use Guardians Nickname After Resolution to Lawsuit

Cleveland's MLB team settled a lawsuit with a local roller derby squad that'll allow both sides to use the Guardians nickname, which the baseball club plans to implement for the 2022 season. Zack Meisel of The Athletic reported the update Tuesday. This article will be updated to provide more information...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy