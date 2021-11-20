Guardians' Scott Moss: DFA'd by Cleveland

The Phillies claimed Moss (shoulder) off waivers from the Guardians on Wednesday. Before a strained left shoulder ended his 2021 season prematurely, Moss turned in a 7.08 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and a 29:15 K:BB across 20.1 innings at Triple-A Columbus. Though Cleveland didn't deem the 27-year-old worthy of a spot on the 40-man roster heading into the winter, Philadelphia was seemingly enticed by the excellent 29.9 percent strikeout rate Moss posted before suffering the injury. The Phillies are hoping that Moss will provide some quality starting depth in 2022 if he can move past the shoulder injury and cut down on the free passes.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO