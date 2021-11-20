ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid-19 stimulus checks blamed in some quarters for inflation spike

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadlines are screaming that inflation is here to stay. U.S. consumer prices have risen by an average of 6.2 percent in the past year, the sharpest increase since 1991. Although Americans are supposedly-in the words of the New York Times-"flush with cash and jobs," they are also deeply unhappy with the...

CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
The Millennial Source

Calm down – inflation isn’t here to stay, experts say

Right now, inflation is very high. In fact, in the United States, it’s the highest it’s been in over three decades at 6.2%. In a sort of technical definition, inflation is the loss of purchasing power of a money. And, it’s measured by looking at the change of the prices of certain specific goods over a period of time.
BUSINESS
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Inflation gives U.S. workers ammunition in year-end pay reviews

With inflation flaring, American white-collar employees have an edge in year-end salary discussions, though it may prove tough to secure raises that outpace surging prices. The insatiable demand for labor in the pandemic recovery — coupled with record quit rates and a barely changing supply — has fueled wage increases this year, particularly for lower-paid jobs in sectors like hospitality and retail.
BUSINESS
WTAJ

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID […]
BUSINESS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Should we really worry about inflation?

Whether it is the heating bill, pump prices or making the weekly run to the supermarket, consumers are having to dig deeper and deeper into family budgets. Inflation is complicating the recovery of individual consumers from the pandemic and putting the recovery of the global economy at risk. – What...
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Is Inflation Good for You?

I would probably have a hard time convincing you that the higher prices you’re paying at the grocery store and the gas pump are “good for you.” But there are people out there making that claim. Of course, they’re not saying that your bigger grocery bill is good for you...
BUSINESS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Americans are spending but inflation casts pall over economy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Americans are doing the main thing that drives the U.S. economy — spending — but accelerating inflation is casting a pall. A raft of economic data issued Wednesday showed the economy on solid footing, with Americans’ incomes rising and jobless claims falling to a level not seen since the Beatles were still together.
BUSINESS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Prices climbed in October at fastest pace in 30 years, Fed gauge shows

A key measure of inflation showed consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in three decades, as energy prices and demand for goods and services soared, posing a challenge to both the White House and the Federal Reserve. Prices climbed by 5% in the 12 months through October, according to...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Biden says ‘disposable income’ is up as he tries to spin soaring inflation

President Biden tried to put a positive spin on soaring inflation Monday, saying that “disposable income” has increased due to government aid — but not mentioning that wages are actually losing purchasing power due to spiking prices. Biden offered the rosy take while announcing his decision to nominate Jerome Powell...
INCOME TAX

