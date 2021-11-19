ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Best solution for a Photos library that is too large to fit on the current drive?

By doug2
Tidbits
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsking for a friend. Seriously. I have a new MBP M1 Pro with a 2 TB SSD so I have plenty of space for my Photos library. But this friend has a MacBook Air with 256 GB SSD. Her Photos library has, as of today, completely filled her 512 GB SD...

talk.tidbits.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

These Are the Black Friday Weekend Amazon Device Deals Worth Caring About

It’s Black Friday, and while Amazon should be your one-stop-shop for thousands of deals, the discounts its placed on its own hardware are exceptional. You can get Echo speakers, Fire Tables, Kindles and more at their lowest prices at the year. Related: The Best Amazon Black Friday Weekend Deals These deals are so good that we don’t expect them to last very long, so you should scoop them up now while you’ve got the chance. The Best Amazon Echo Deal Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) deal stands out because it was only released a few months ago. It’s smaller than the Echo Show...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Usb Drive#Solution#External Hard Drive#Drive Hard#Tb#Time Machine#Sd#Mac Photos#Usb
knowtechie.com

3 easy ways to organize your photo library

Is it a struggle to sift through thousands of photos on your phone or laptop to find the ones you want?. If so, you’ve come to the right place. When you want to find the right image to print or use in business correspondence, you need to get organized. Read on to learn 3 easy ways to organize our photo library!
PHOTOGRAPHY
Popular Mechanics

The Best Tablets for Photo Editing

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but that adage doesn't hold up if the picture is crummy. As such a photo editor is any photographer's best friend. And a tablet is a great device for photo editing. Bigger than a phone, but more portable than a laptop, a tablet allows you to photo edit on the go while still having the screen size and power to do professional level work. Of course, not all tablets are created equal, and so we've done the legwork for you to find the best ones for photo editing.
TECHNOLOGY
Tidbits

Battery "on hold" - never saw that before

I’ve never seen this before. Is it something new with my MBP M1 Pro 14 inch?. I always leave it MBP plugged in. I haven’t had a chance to go out with it yet. Yes. It’s not good to never use the battery. I use to try and remember to unplug and use battery sometimes (it’s easier with MagSafe connector), but now MacOS 15 does it for you automatically.
COMPUTERS
Tidbits

External drive encryption

Neil1 (Neil Laubenthal) November 23, 2021, 4:17pm #1. With my bride’s and my new M1 laptops…I’ve naturally got FileVault enabled and I have both a spinning drive formatted HFS+ with CCC clone and TM partitions for each laptop as well as a couple of Samsung T7 SSDs for backup and photo storage on travel…the latter are APFS drives with 3 plumes each, one for a clone of each laptop and one for cloning just the images folder on my laptop as we will only carry a single laptop non travel and brides photos go into Lightroom on mine anyway…no TM plumes on the SSDs since TM requires HFS+.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
Tidbits

Move a Note to Outlining App

Last month I needed to make an outline so I started with Notes on my iPhone formating it as a numbered list. Eventually, it became too long to work on it on my iPhone, so I used iCloud to synch it to my Mac running Big Sur. I kept working on it in macOS Notes and now it’s huge. When I export it as a PDF, it’s over 100 pages long.
CELL PHONES
Tidbits

Preview app no longer opens Excel docs since Numbers update

Fredgervasoni (fgervasoni) November 22, 2021, 6:56pm #1. The Preview app on my MacBookPro no longer opens Excel docs since installing a Numbers update the other day. This could be just a coincidence - because I only open Excel documents 2 or 3 times a month. The Excel docs are exports...
SOFTWARE
Gamespot

Best Black Friday SSD And Hard Drive Deals: PS5 NVMe SSDs, Large External HDDs, And More

Black Friday is the perfect time to finally upgrade your storage, whether its on your PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X. There are numerous deals on regularly pricey NVMe SSDs, as well as great discounts on large capacity external hard drives. PS5 owners can now expand the console's storage space by installing an NVMe SSD. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X|S owners can pick up the Seagate Storage Expansion Card--which unfortunately hasn't been discounted this Black Friday. Of course, you can also use external hard drives for the PS4 and Xbox One and to store PS5 and Series X games (they have to be transferred back first to be played). We've rounded up the best Black Friday SSD deals available now and will update this list throughout the weekend.
ELECTRONICS
wfla.com

Best smartphone photo printer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Before the era of smartphones and digital cameras, many people used Polaroid cameras for photos. The devices were slightly bulky but had one unique aspect: they printed your snaps on the fly. Those cameras have somewhat made a comeback, but...
CELL PHONES
WGNO

Deals on popular gifts for everyone on your shopping list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping early has its advantages. If you can get your gift-buying done before the holidays arrive, you’ll be better prepared to relax and enjoy all those special family moments the season brings. Shopping early also means you have the best chance to get the most […]
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

From Mini Projectors to a Smart Instant Pot, the Best Tech Gifts on Sale During Black Friday Weekend

Nearly everything we use these days has gotten a “smart” upgrade, from fitness gear and beauty tools to crafting and beyond. You’d be hard-pressed to find a category that hasn’t gotten the high-tech treatment, but that doesn’t mean everything is equipped with a touch screen or requires a smartphone app (though many do offer the best of digital and analog worlds). If you’re looking for the best tech gifts for the holidays, we’ve rounded up ideas for every type of recipient. Whether you’re shopping for a screenwriter, an audiophile, a beauty enthusiast or even someone who wants to unplug more, check...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
Tidbits

#1589: New FaceTime features, iOS 15’s Weather notifications, Apple’s Self Service Repair, iOS 15.1.1 and watchOS 8.1.1, Thanksgiving hiatus

We’re taking some time off for the Thanksgiving holiday in the US this week, so the next TidBITS email issue will come on 6 December 2021. Until then, look for new articles on our website and ongoing discussions in TidBITS Talk. Last week, Apple released iOS 15.1.1 (to address call drops on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13) and watchOS 8.1.1 (to fix charging problems on the cellular Apple Watch Series 7). Are you a supporter of the Right to Repair movement? Apple shocked the repair world by announcing its Self Service Repair program, in which Apple will sell parts and repair guides to help users repair their own devices. Wrapping up the issue, Adam Engst looks at the Weather app’s new notifications in iOS 15, and Josh Centers explores the new features of FaceTime in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12 Monterey. Notable Mac app releases this week include FastScripts 3.0.1, Final Cut Pro 10.6.1, Keyboard Maestro 10.0.1, Default Folder X 5.6.2, PopChar X 9.3, Little Snitch 5.3.2, GraphicConverter 11.5.4, and Mimestream 0.30.5.
CELL PHONES
androidpolice.com

The best Black Friday deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers

The state of wearables on Android is a little weird right now. Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic are still the only devices running the new-and-improved Wear OS 3 — even new, premium options from Wear OS stalwarts like Fossil and Mobvoi are rocking older builds. That means that for...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy