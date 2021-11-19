Best solution for a Photos library that is too large to fit on the current drive?

We’re taking some time off for the Thanksgiving holiday in the US this week, so the next TidBITS email issue will come on 6 December 2021. Until then, look for new articles on our website and ongoing discussions in TidBITS Talk. Last week, Apple released iOS 15.1.1 (to address call drops on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13) and watchOS 8.1.1 (to fix charging problems on the cellular Apple Watch Series 7). Are you a supporter of the Right to Repair movement? Apple shocked the repair world by announcing its Self Service Repair program, in which Apple will sell parts and repair guides to help users repair their own devices. Wrapping up the issue, Adam Engst looks at the Weather app’s new notifications in iOS 15, and Josh Centers explores the new features of FaceTime in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12 Monterey. Notable Mac app releases this week include FastScripts 3.0.1, Final Cut Pro 10.6.1, Keyboard Maestro 10.0.1, Default Folder X 5.6.2, PopChar X 9.3, Little Snitch 5.3.2, GraphicConverter 11.5.4, and Mimestream 0.30.5.

