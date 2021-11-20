“Bards at the Bazaar” Garden Concert (SF)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Tactus SF returns with our first live performance in over 18 months as we begin our sixth season, and our first with Elizabeth Kimble conducting. Our program is a journey from grief to celebration, and how we navigate challenging times. Music by Victoria, Bennet, Byrd, and Josquin herald the expressions of pain and loss, while the music of Palestrina, Monteverdi, Lasso, and Guerrero declare reclamation. The concert will also feature instrumental music by guest artists Eugene Petrushansky and Mane Musica. We hope you’ll join us!

