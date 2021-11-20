ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Bards at the Bazaar” Garden Concert (SF)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree local bards play their original songs in the garden of the Bazaar Cafe’. Ants Fujinaga plays tragicomic songs with scientific and literary references, Balkan, Renaissance and Celtic elements,...

“One Found Sound” Chamber Orchestra: Live Concert, Dance + Open Bar (SF)

One Found Sound, the San Francisco-based conductorless chamber orchestra, features works for string quartet in their first chamber concert of their 2021-2022 season. The program will feature a performance by dancer and choreographer Jenna Page, who specializes in dance styles ranging from Indian to Persian and Central Asian. The string quartet will perform Carlos Simon’s Warmth from Other Suns, written about the Great Migration, and Derrick Skye’s American Mirror, which was inspired by West African, North African, Eastern European, Appalachian, and Classical Indian music. Tickets are only $25 and include an open bar!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tactus SF: “In Search of Refuge” Live Concert (Oakland)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Tactus SF returns with our first live performance in over 18 months as we begin our sixth season, and our first with Elizabeth Kimble conducting. Our program is a journey from grief to celebration, and how we navigate challenging times. Music by Victoria, Bennet, Byrd, and Josquin herald the expressions of pain and loss, while the music of Palestrina, Monteverdi, Lasso, and Guerrero declare reclamation. The concert will also feature instrumental music by guest artists Eugene Petrushansky and Mane Musica. We hope you’ll join us!
OAKLAND, CA
New Music Ensemble Concert (SF)

Conducted by Nicole Paiement, this concert features all new music by composers living and working in the industry today. A piece by acclaimed composer Nico Muhly, who recently included a new work by an SFCM alum in his curated SoundBox series with San Francisco Symphony will be featured on tonight’s program. Music by Kate Whitley, Carla Lucero, Tyshawn Sorey, and Bryce Dessner will also be performed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“Event Horizons” Live & Film Dance Installation (SF)

Threads is part of Event Horizons, a 24-site international collaboration of artists and dancers around the world. The San Francisco contingent (presented by San Francisco dancers at Joe Goode Annex) presents a live and film installation with a line-up of artists including Afia Thompson (Bayiya Movement), Amanda K. White, Angela Arteritano, Joe Landini, Maxine Flasher-Duzgunes, Raven Malouf-Renning, and Rebekah Enderle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GLIDE Annual Holiday Jam w/ Fantastic Negrito + Bobby McFerrin (SF)

GLIDE Annual Holiday Jam: Still We Rise — A live, in-person and livestreamed benefit concert featuring Bobby McFerrin, Fantastic Negrito and the GLIDE Ensemble to support GLIDE’s services that address poverty, homelessness, and racial and social inequities. All attendees will have an excellent view of the stage and receive complimentary...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Live From SF + Vienna “An Extraordinary Concert for Climate Action”

Join us—virtually or in-person! This bi-continental concert will merge live performances in San Francisco and Vienna, Austria, into one seamless concert for live audiences in both cities and a global audience online. The program includes a diverse array of world class artists performing climate-themed music from across the ages and across music genres, from classical to hip hop. Our partner in Vienna, Yury Revich, is globally recognized as one of the world’s most in-demand violin soloists and as a climate activist.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Live Music, Live Art + Album Release at The Ramp (SF)

Join One Time More for a LIVE MUSIC & Album Release at The RAMP SF. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories: In Person, Live...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Golden Gate Park’s Free Bandshell Concert “The Brassworks Band” (SF)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Golden Gate Bandshell welcomes back live performances with a diverse lineup of musicians to play free concerts at historic landmark. Live music has returned to the Golden Gate Bandshell’s iconic stage with a series of free outdoor concerts in Golden Gate Park, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, San Francisco Parks Alliance and the arts nonprofit Illuminate announced.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“No Lights” Live Music at The Knockout (SF)

Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: $12*. *$10 in advance $12 @ the door. Categories: In Person, Live Music. Sunday, November 21, 2021. 8:00 am SOLD...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Holiday Handbell Concert (San Mateo County History Museum)

Ring in the holidays with the sounds of handbells! On Saturday, December 4, at 1 p.m., the San Mateo County History Museum comes alive to the sound of holiday music. Bell Appeal, a group sponsored by Bethany United Methodist Church in San Francisco, will perform a variety of holiday tunes. After the concert, the audience will have a chance to meet the ringers and learn to ring a handbell. The performance in the museum’s historic Courtroom A will last about 45 minutes and is FREE of charge.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Live Jazz at Arcana Wine Bar (SF)

Live Jazz performance by Smooth Interpreters (Kristina, Milo, Manny) at our urban greenhouse with the newly opened wine bar. We’ll be serving jungle vibes with hundreds of plants, eclectic wine selection and plant-based bites. Free admission all night. Proof of vaccination required at the entrance. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
Thanksgiving Concert and Int’l Vegetarian Dinner (San Leandro)

Enjoy Thanksgiving in the serene atmosphere of Badarikashrama. A spiritual and Cultural Center located in San Leandro. There will be a tremendous Hundustani (North Indian) Music Concert by the renowned Vocalist Smt. Shubhangi Sakalkhar accompanied by Sri Sripod Torvi on Tabla and Sri Vivek Datar on Harmonium. To conclude will be a sumptuous International Vegetarian Dinner.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
“Get Stuffed” DJ Party: Thanksgiving Night w/ Icarus at Monarch (SF)

ICARUS, Thump Therapy and Blanq Slate invite you to GET STUFFED. There’s so much to be grateful for this year, including the incredible San Francisco music community. To show our thanks, we’re teaming up to make Thanksgiving night extra special. We’re gonna get together the best way we know how; in front of some bigass speakers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Classical Revolution at The Blue Light (Marina District)

1979 Union Street SF (Marina District) Join us for live Happy Hour tunes on the outdoor parklet. Presented by Classical Revolution and Trixie Rasputin Presents. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradigm Gardens Holiday Concert Night & Paradigm Gardens Holiday Market

Don’t have a garden, no problem! Come enjoy our beautiful garden, do some holiday shopping with top local arts & craft vendors, chair massage, delicious lunch, fresh squeezed juices and hot-spiced cider from award-winning Chef Johnny from Johnny’s Jamaican Grill. Have a garden?! Well then you’ve come to the right...
Classical Revolution Saturdays at Liberties Bar (SF)

Classical Revolution Saturdays at Liberties Bar (SF) Every Saturday 2-4pm at Liberties Bar (new time starting 11/13) Liberties Bar and Classical Revolution present live music on our sidewalk patio. Admission is free, suggested donation $5-20 to support the musicians. Liberties features a new diverse food menu, cold beer on tap,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Concerts in the Park (INDOORS) - "Flutisimo" (Instrumental)

The City of Saginaw Community Services Department is proud to announce the return of the much anticipated “Concerts in the Park Music Series”! The City of Saginaw has once again partnered with The Arts Council of Northeast Tarrant County (ARTSNET) to provide you with this collection of FREE entertainment.
SAGINAW, TX
The House of Finesse “Woman” Pop-up Dance Experience (SF)

The House of Finesse x Feline Finesse Dance Company:. Invites you all to come out and experience a female-empowered, dance workshop like none other. Instruction will be served by FFDC’s Coach Lilla P, and will consist of low to high impact movement. *Choreography inspired by Doja Cat’s “Woman”. *Please wear...
