House Rent

Illinois Rental Payment Program to reopen Dec. 6

By Kyle Kimball
The Center Square
 7 days ago
(The Center Square) – After nearly a monthlong delay due to a vendor platform issue, Illinois’ Rental Payment Program will again be accepting applications from both Illinois landlords and tenants impacted by COVID-19. Notwithstanding the pause in taking new applications, Illinois ranks fifth in the country this...

