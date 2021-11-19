ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Aluminium gains as blast at China smelter fuels supply fears

By Pratima Desai
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices climbed on Friday as an explosion at a smelter in China fuelled fears about tighter supplies, while concerns about shortages and low inventories boosted copper prices.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 2.5% at $2,682 a tonne at 1710 GMT, having earlier touched a session high of $2,697.5. Copper climbed 2.4% to $9,670 a tonne.

"News of the explosion helped aluminium in a knee-jerk reaction," an aluminium trader said, adding that higher aluminium prices would depend on whether the disruption is prolonged and exacerbates shortages.

"For copper the story is still about inventories."

YUNNAN: An aluminium plant in China's Yunnan province with annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes stopped production after an explosion on Thursday evening, Shanghai Metals Market reported.

A person answering the phone at Yunnan's Wenshan city emergency management bureau confirmed to Reuters that an explosion took place at an aluminium factory on Thursday night, without naming the company or providing any other details.

Power curbs in China have slashed around 7% of domestic aluminium annual capacity so far this year, according to estimates from consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

INVENTORIES: Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses at 948,650 tonnes, about half the levels seen in March, and cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 39% have sparked concern about supplies on the LME market.

This has created a premium for the cash over the three-month aluminium contract in recent days.

COPPER: Stocks at 89,875 tonnes compare with levels above 250,000 tonnes in August and cancelled warrants at 30% suggest another 27,300 tonnes are due to leave LME warehouses.

The premium for the cash over the three-month copper contract has risen over the past few days, after dropping to around $15 a tonne earlier this week from levels above $1,100 a tonne in October.

OTHER METALS: Zinc rose 2.7% to $3,246 a tonne, lead added 0.3% to $2,222 and nickel climbed 2% to $20,030 and tin climbed 0.1% to $38,505.

Reporting by Pratima Desai; additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Emily Chow in Shanghai and Dominique Patton in Beijing and Beijing newsroom; editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Russia & Saudi Arabia respond to US oil move

OPEC and Russia are mulling a pause in the previously agreed on increase in oil production after Washington's announcement of the release of strategic crude reserves, media reports say. According to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the talks, other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
raleighnews.net

Stocks, Oil Tumble on Virus Variant Fears, Safe Havens Gain

LONDON - Global stocks tumbled Friday and oil fell below $80 a barrel after news of a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying to the safety of bonds, the yen and the Swiss franc. Little is known of the variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, but...
STOCKS
Reuters

Toronto market falls by most in one year on virus variant fears

TORONTO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Friday posted its biggest decline in more than one year, weighed by a sharp decline in energy shares, as investors worried that a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant could hinder the global economic recovery. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mai Nguyen
Reuters

China Oct industrial profits grow 24.6% y/y

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China’s industrial firms grew at a faster pace in October, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, providing a buffer for a faltering economy battered by soaring raw material prices. Profits in October rose 24.6% from a year earlier to 818.7 billion yuan ($128.1...
ECONOMY
CNN

SoftBank hit by report that China may force Didi to quit Wall Street

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Shares of SoftBank (SFTBF) plunged about 5% in Tokyo on Friday after Chinese regulators reportedly asked Didi to delist from the United States because of concerns about data security. The Japanese company's Vision Fund is a major shareholder in the Chinese ride-hailing service with a...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

New Type of Price War is Brewing

A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing, according to Rystad Energy. A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing in the oil market, according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson. Dickson made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone after the...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aluminium#Yunnan Province#The London Metal Exchange#Shanghai Metals Market#Lme
Reuters

New COVID variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off

WASHINGTON/GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The discovery of a new coronavirus variant named Omicron triggered global alarm on Friday as countries rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa and stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic suffered their biggest falls in more than a year. The World Health Organisation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Land Line Media

Fuel supply chain concerns linger

In October, OOIDA President Todd Spencer spoke to CNN about recent supply chain issues and explained that unfortunately there was no quick fix to the problem. Now, just over one month later, fueling stations along Interstate 5 in California are reportedly restricting drivers to a specific number of gallons or a set price limit due to supply issues.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
AFP

Chinese city eases rules for developers amid cash crunch

The Chinese city of Chengdu has announced measures to make it easier for developers to sell properties, making it the first to loosen restrictions on the sector that has come under intense pressure following a debt crackdown by Beijing. The announcement comes after several real estate companies -- led by industry giant China Evergrande -- were plunged into financial crisis in the past year after China embarked on a regulatory drive to bring an end to speculation and leverage. That left them struggling to meet their debt obligations owing to the fact they could not offload properties or borrow more cash. But on Wednesday, the southwestern city said it would speed up approvals for home sales and property loans, while easing restrictions on the use of pre-sales proceeds.
ECONOMY
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

US, EU fight against 'dirty' Chinese steel

Washington [US] November 24 (ANI) The US and European Union have ended a major tripping point with China in steel and aluminium sectors while managing the contentious tariff as well as dumping issue. According to Policy Research Group's Strategic Insight, the White House asserted that the deal will restrict 'countries...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Asian Markets Fall Again On Inflation Fear As Oil Prices Extend Gains

Asian markets fell Wednesday as investors extended a run of weakness, with inflation worries and expectations of tighter central bank monetary policy the centre of attention. Oil rose further the day after racking up big gains in reaction to news that the United States and other countries would release less from their stockpiles than expected, dealing a blow to hopes of tempering a price surge that has been key to the spike in inflation.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Renewed China demand fears weigh on copper

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices came under pressure on Monday from renewed worries about demand in top consumer China, expectations of a more balanced market over the coming months and a stronger dollar. However, traders said prices of industrial metals rose after the New York open due to...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy