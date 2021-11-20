Wisconsin's Republicans align with Trump over 2020 election result

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Maryland Del. Daniel Cox’s bid for the Republican nomination for governor. The Washington Post reports Trump’s endorsement Monday described Cox as a “tough lawyer and smart businessman” who fought “the Rigged Presidential Election every step of the way.” In addition to fighting 2020 presidential election results certification, Cox sued Republican Gov. Larry Hogan over stay-at-home orders. Trump said Cox’s opponent Kelly Schulz, was “handpicked” by Hogan, and called him a “RINO.” Hogan tweeted that he’d “prefer endorsements from people who didn’t lose Maryland by 33 points.” Dirk Haire, the head of the state Republican Party, said the race would come down to how well Schulz, Cox and Robin Ficker lay out their visions. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO