Wisconsin State

Wisconsin's Republicans align with Trump over 2020 election result

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 swept the country in March 2020, Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. "I was given a cardboard box with a roll of paper towels, six pairs of rubber gloves, a couple of bottles of what looked like Everclear [grain alcohol], and a roll of painter's tape." What ensued became a...

Republicans Are Scrounging for Ways to Blame Democrats for the Waukesha Tragedy

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning and accused George Soros and Democratic donors of  the “funding far-left, radical DAs and prosecutors” who let the man who drove his S.U.V. into a Waukesha, Wisconsin holiday parade go free on bail days before the attack. His comments are just the latest in a pattern of Republicans attempting to use the tragedy to attack Democrats. Five people died and dozens were injured when Darrell E. Brooks drove his vehicle into a crowd of people, which included children, at the Waukesha annual Christmas parade. He has been charged with five counts of...
Biden’s approval rating is underwater in every single battleground state

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The polling is pretty clear: President Joe Biden's honeymoon is over. As of Wednesday, his aggregated approval rating stands at just 42.9%, according to FiveThirtyEight—down from 53% when he entered the White House in January. Among post-World War II presidents, only Donald Trump had a worse approval rating (38.4%) at this point in his presidency.
The Republican Party is looking at a truly historic opportunity in 2022

With less than a year to go before the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party is staring at an opportunity of truly historic proportions. Even before the shocking results of the gubernatorial races last month things looked good, all signs were pointing to "yes" on taking back Congress. But the win in Virginia and narrow defeat in deep blue New Jersey have changed the map. What had looked like solid gains, could now turn out to be completely transformational.
Grants to five cities are at the heart of Wisconsin Republicans' election review. Here are the activities under scrutiny

MADISON – Grants to Wisconsin's five largest cities are at the heart of a Republican review of the 2020 election. The five cities were among about 200 communities in the state that received funds from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help run their elections during the coronavirus pandemic. Together, the five cities received $8.8 million, dwarfing the amounts that went to the other municipalities.
Trump’s MAGA Committee Conducts Poll Showing Him Taking Back 5 Swing States From Biden in Hypothetical ’24 Election

A new poll indicates Donald Trump would win in five swing states against Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election. Conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates for Trump’s Make America Great Again Committee, the survey showed that Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin would go for Trump over Biden, according to Politico. These states flipped for Biden last year after going to Trump in 2016.
Republicans reviewing the 2020 election are focused on private grants to Wisconsin cities. Here is what the courts have already said.

MADISON – The issue Assembly Republicans are focused on in their review of the 2020 election has already gone to court three times. The cases did not go well for conservatives. Republicans and conservative groups brought the lawsuits to challenge the ability of Wisconsin cities to accept private funds to help them administer their elections. Local governments across...
Donald Trump is running again, part 7,282

(CNN) — It's the absolute worst-kept secret in politics: Donald Trump is full-speed-ahead on a 2024 presidential bid. The latest evidence came Tuesday when Politico reported on polling conducted in five swing states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- pitting the former President against current President Joe Biden.
Trump Backs Cox’s Bid For GOP Nomination In Maryland Governor’s Race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Maryland Del. Daniel Cox’s bid for the Republican nomination for governor. The Washington Post reports Trump’s endorsement Monday described Cox as a “tough lawyer and smart businessman” who fought “the Rigged Presidential Election every step of the way.” In addition to fighting 2020 presidential election results certification, Cox sued Republican Gov. Larry Hogan over stay-at-home orders. Trump said Cox’s opponent Kelly Schulz, was “handpicked” by Hogan, and called him a “RINO.” Hogan tweeted that he’d “prefer endorsements from people who didn’t lose Maryland by 33 points.” Dirk Haire, the head of the state Republican Party, said the race would come down to how well Schulz, Cox and Robin Ficker lay out their visions. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
IN DEPTH: Trump supporters focus on ‘issues’ with election, not the final result, as Arizona ballot review falls flat

II remains to be seen how long baseless concerns about vote counts will continue to undermine the election process. Reporters from international news outlets flew in to Phoenix to watch from a makeshift press box as volunteers unpacked, inspected and repacked boxes of Maricopa County’s ballots inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Chair of Republican party risks Trump’s wrath by finally admitting that Biden won 2020 election

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has publicly acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election for the first time.However, Ronna McDaniel told a Christian Science Monitor event in Washington, DC on Thursday that there were “lots of problems” with the election.“Painfully, Joe Biden won the election and it’s very painful to watch. He’s the President. We know that,” Ms McDaniel said. Fearing a backlash from Donald Trump, many Republican leaders have refused to clearly state that Mr Biden won the election and helped to spread his discredited claims of widespread voter fraud.Ms McDaniel urged Republicans...
