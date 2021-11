The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has approved funding to pay for a series of gun buyback events in the county starting next month and running through 2023. The board approved spending up to $208,000 in reserves from Measure K, a 2016 voter-approved extension of a half-cent sales tax, to go along with $100,000 from the county Sheriff’s Office and $67,000 raised by the community group Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback to fund the events.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO