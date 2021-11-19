ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' star Chubb back from COVID list, Mayfield starting

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb returned to the Browns in shorts,...

www.heraldpalladium.com

