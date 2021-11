It’s super sectional time for girls volleyball at Plainfield North. Metea Valley becomes the first team in their school history to make this appearance in any sport after a sectional win over Plainfield North. The Mustangs look to keep adding to the record book by capturing another plaque. Their opponent is the Andrew Thunderbolts who are coming off their first sectional win since 2003 after taking care of Sandburg and Bolingbrook in the Sandburg sectional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 20 DAYS AGO