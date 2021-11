1) I find it interesting that all but one coach from Mike Shildt’s staff were committed to staying on and working with new manager Oli Marmol. True, multiple coaches were under contract for 2022 including pitching coach Mike Maddux and batting coach Jeff Albert. But let’s be real here: if any coaches believed Shildt got a raw deal and didn’t believe Marmol was ready for the job, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak wouldn’t force them to stay against their will. If the coaches disliked or didn’t respect Marmol, I don’t think we’d see all but one guy — assistant batting coach Jobel Jimenez — stay and show implicit loyalty to the rookie manager. This just reinforces my view — expressed here on multiple occasions — that there were problems behind the scenes between Shildt and his staff.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO