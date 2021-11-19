ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ace Hardware | 11/19/21

KTNV
 6 days ago

Ace Hardware's BBQ expert, Chef Jason...

www.ktnv.com

KGUN 9

Joe's Ace Hardware: A one-stop holiday extravaganza

The holidays serve as a reminder of our traditions; those joyful celebrations we've been part of since we were little kids. A big part of that are the decorations we put up - so why not make those special, too? Welcome to the first Ace Hardware west of the Mississippi, where Joe Findysz, his son-in-law DJ Bell and the rest of the friendly crew make it easy to get in the spirit.
LIFESTYLE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Frattallone's Ace Hardware stores sells its 22 locations

After nearly 50 years as a family-owned business, Frattallone's Ace Hardware & Garden is being sold to a Tennessee company that is consolidating home improvement stores. Central Network Retail Group (CNRG) will buy all 22 of Frattallone's locations, said a news release on the purchase. Founder Larry Frattallone opened the...
ECONOMY
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale’s Welna Ace Hardware Expands Offerings During Holidays

A popular Robbinsdale hardware store is selling more than your typical home improvement products this holiday season. Welna Ace Hardware has expanded its inventory of Christmas and holiday decor for anyone who wants to make their home look more festive (after they’ve finished dealing with those pesky repairs, of course).
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
goodmorningamerica.com

Target reveals early Black Friday sales and weeklong 'Holiday Best' deals

Holiday shopping season has come early, and Target is joining in on the fun with some good news. The mass retailer has revealed early Black Friday sales, as well as weeklong "Holiday Best," deals kicking off on Oct. 31. The discounts will be available to shop in stores as well...
SHOPPING
KTNV

C&H Sugar | 11/19/21

Baking expert Tatiana Gomez shows you a step-by-step guide on how to make Cranberry Nut Cookies for this holiday season. You can find more recipes here.
RECIPES
Effingham Radio

Trading Post Friday, 11/19/21

FOR SALE: NFL Jacksonville Jaguars men’s leather jacket, size XL, like new $150 OBO. Call 217-500-7036. FOR SALE: Lumber, lots of Oak, 2 x 8, 2 x 6 and some 1 x 8, some 12-16’ long, and some 2 x 4 creosote lumber8’ long. Call 217-836-6195. FOR SALE: Twin bed...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Whats Brewing with Jen 11-19-21

What’s Brewing with Jen brought us stories about Illegal Potato Chips, things about people who do not like anything in their coffee and how a famous line from the show Sopranos came to be.
TV & VIDEOS
KTNV

Stephanie Humphrey | 11/19/21

This year consumers expected to spend nearly $135 billion on gadgets and tech. Technology and lifestyle expert, Stephanie Humphrey shares her top picks to help you shop smart this holiday season. This segment is paid for by Amazon, SimpliSafe, and Huffy Bicycles.
SHOPPING
KTNV

Mario Armstrong | 11/19/21

The holiday countdown is on! Digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong shows you the top picks for tech, as well as gift ideas to promote learning and creativity for kids. Find more here. This segment is paid for by Lenovo, VIZIO, Brother International Corporation, Age of Learning and Best Buy.
LIFESTYLE
KTNV

LV Craft Shows® | 11/19/21

LV Craft Shows® is hosting the 7th Annual Shop Small Craftville Gift Bazaar. It's taking place at the Veil Pavilion at Silverton Casino.
LIFESTYLE
wdayradionow.com

11-19-21 The Coffee Club Hour 2

18:02 - Danni Melquist - Fargo-Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau. 24:20 - James "Big Game" McCarty - Flag Family Sports Director. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club with Paul Bougie and Janae White. Weekdays from 8:30-11 a.m. on WDAY Radio!. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or...
SPORTS
KTNV

BeTheBestHome.com | 11/23/21

Home improvement & lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery has 4 tips to make your home "smarter" this holiday season. You can find more information here.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTNV

Jamie Hess | 11/23/21

The approaching holiday stressors plus cold-and-flu season is enough to give us big time winter woes. Wellness & lifestyle expert Jamie Hess has some tips to keep you healthy and stress-free through the holidays and beyond. This segment is paid for by IMODIUM, Life Extension, Medibio LUCA.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: Best early discounts on Shark, Gtech, KitchenAid, Dyson and more

The countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on and there is now just one day to go until it kicks off, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. In the lead up to 26 November, we’ve seen a number of brands and retailers tease out early deals, including Very, John Lewis & Partners, Argos and, of course, Amazon. Here at IndyBest, we’ve been on hand all month to bring you the best offers as they drop and we predict there are still plenty more to...
SHOPPING
WBRE

Shopping this weekend? Here are the best deals on the internet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Top retailers have started offering holiday prices even earlier this year as concerns swirl around fulfillment. To help people who are in the market for holiday shopping, we collected the best deals we could find on the internet this weekend. The roundup includes a collection of […]
INTERNET
KTNV

JMM Consulting Group LLC. | 11/25/21

Beauty and lifestyle expert Milly Almodovar has gift and holiday menu ideas & tips to make your loved ones feel special. This segment is paid for by JMM Consulting Group LLC.
LIFESTYLE
KTNV

Amazon | 11/25/21

Amazon spokesperson Christian Kelly shows you the incredible deals you can find online for your loved ones this holiday season.
INTERNET

