Lifestyle

Mario Armstrong | 11/19/21

KTNV
 6 days ago

The holiday countdown is on! Digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong shows...

www.ktnv.com

KTNV

Evette Rios | 11/22/21

Celebrity lifestyle expert Evette Rios shows you the top trending gifts to put on your shopping list this holiday season. You can find more here. This segment is paid for by SEGA of America, LG Electronics, Crayola and Minted, LLC.
LIFESTYLE
KTNV

Limor Suss | 11/23/21

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares must haves for the holiday season. Give a unique and personalized gift this holiday season, with custom photo puzzles from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists. Get into the holiday spirit with Frito-Lay and their Share More Joy campaign. Link Smart Pet Wearable is...
PETS
WCPO

Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale. This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.
SHOPPING
WCPO

Target Black Friday ad: 60 pages of deals released

Just hours after Walmart released its 2021 Black Friday ad, Target has dropped its ad, showcasing a week of deals that begin on Sunday. Target's Black Friday sales event will take place Nov. 21 - Nov. 27, both online and in stores, one day earlier than Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday event.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals on Amazon for Upgrading Your Home Theater

Many people will be spending extra time in front of the TV during the holidays, and Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your home theater with a new soundbar. Whether you’re amplifying your home entertainment experience or shopping for tech gifts, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday soundbar deals to scope out and help take your or your movie-loving giftee’s sound systems to the next level. From ultra-slim soundbars with crystal-clear sound, to 9.1-channel systems with immersive Dolby Atmos, these on-sale devices give power and precision for movies, TVs and music, regardless of your budget or...
ELECTRONICS
WBRE

Best gift for moms with toddlers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for moms with toddlers is best? Mothers dedicate countless waking hours to ensuring their kids are safe, healthy and happy. That’s why when the time comes to choose a meaningful gift for moms of toddlers, something that reflects appreciation and love is totally warranted. […]
KIDS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lenovo
The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Black Friday Sales on Tech, Luxury Fashion, Beauty and More (Updating)

The holiday shopping season is well underway, with Black Friday kicking off today — days before the official post-Thanksgiving start date. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers began offering deals in early October on tech, toys, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and many others. Unlike frenzied shopping holidays of years past, some stores are encouraging customers to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by closing their doors Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Petco, REI and Walmart are among the retail chains that will be closed, but that likely won’t...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be collecting all of the year’s best Black...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Black Friday Is Here: These Are the Best Deals to Shop Online Right Now

Black Friday is here and there are thousands of deals to be had this year, with huge savings on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, fitness accessories and smart home devices. Brand name laptops, headphones and speakers are also expected to be on sale — many from brands that rarely offer discounts. A survey from retail data and coupon site, RetailMeNot, found that 83% of shoppers plan to get an early start on their holiday shopping, with most saying they’ll get started before Thanksgiving, making Black Friday sales a perfect opportunity to finish off your holiday list. Here’s what to know about the...
SHOPPING
KTNV

C&H Sugar | 11/19/21

Baking expert Tatiana Gomez shows you a step-by-step guide on how to make Cranberry Nut Cookies for this holiday season. You can find more recipes here.
RECIPES
kalb.com

SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER 11/19/21

Jaime Lucas with a final look at the Christmas Lights 5K and $10,000 dollar raffle to benefit the Cajun Santas. Mark Leslie offers an update from Fort Polk including the latest news on the future name change of the installation.
LIFESTYLE
KTNV

LV Craft Shows® | 11/19/21

LV Craft Shows® is hosting the 7th Annual Shop Small Craftville Gift Bazaar. It's taking place at the Veil Pavilion at Silverton Casino.
LIFESTYLE
WBRE

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
KTNV

Ace Hardware | 11/19/21

Ace Hardware's BBQ expert, Chef Jason Morse, shares the latest and best grills, accessories and trends in grilling.
FOOD & DRINKS
kalb.com

LUNCH KIDS: 11/19/21

KIDS
wdayradionow.com

11-19-21 The Coffee Club Hour 2

18:02 - Danni Melquist - Fargo-Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau. 24:20 - James "Big Game" McCarty - Flag Family Sports Director. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club with Paul Bougie and Janae White. Weekdays from 8:30-11 a.m. on WDAY Radio!. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or...
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

Whats Brewing with Jen 11-19-21

What’s Brewing with Jen brought us stories about Illegal Potato Chips, things about people who do not like anything in their coffee and how a famous line from the show Sopranos came to be.
TV & VIDEOS
KTNV

The push to get rid of gender-targeted marketing in toys

In the 80s and 90s, ads showing boys with toy trucks and girls playing with dolls were a fixture on TV. Sociologist Elizabeth Sweet says the concept of boy vs. girl toys has ebbed and flowed throughout history. "People often think toys have always been this way," Sweet said. "They've...
ECONOMY

