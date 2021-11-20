ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Five Questions: South Alabama at Tennessee

By Wes Rucker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Heupel and his staff have dozens of questions they hope to have answered during Tennessee’s 7:30 p.m. Eastern game against South Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Let’s trim that list to five of the most crucial questions Tennessee must answer against the top-ranked Jaguars. Tennessee (5-5, 3-4 SEC) hopes...

Tremblay sad to see time at Tennessee winding down

Even in this increasingly-transient college football landscape, and the strangeness of COVID super seniors making teams older than usual, Caleb Tremblay stands out. Tremblay, a senior defensive lineman at Tennessee, is currently playing his seventh season of college football. He’s been 25 years old since September. It’s been an unusual...
247Sports

One Vols commit moves up in rankings, another on 'Top247 watch'

One of Tennessee's Class of 2022 commitments moved up in 247Sports' rankings this week. Senior running back Dylan Sampson of Dutchtown High School in Geismar, La., who has been committed to the Vols since June, still is rated a three-star prospect but climbed in the rankings after receiving an 88 numerical rating from 247Sports on Wednesday.
247Sports

WATCH: Vols preparing for Tennessee Tech

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes spoke with reporters heading into his 15th-ranked Vols' Friday afternoon game against Tennessee Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena. As usual, Barnes had plenty to say. The Vols' veteran coach discussed his team's three-point guard lineup of freshman Kennedy Chandler, freshman Zakai Zeigler and junior guard Santiago...
247Sports

Final predictions: Carolina vs. Clemson

South Carolina and Clemson are less than 48 hours away from kickoff in the 118th meeting between the two schools. Prior to last year’s break due to the SEC mandating an all-league schedule, the teams had the second-longest running series in college football, behind only Minnesota and Wisconsin. That streak...
247Sports

ESPN Week 12 overreaction: Georgia will crush Alabama

After Week 12 of college football, ESPN released its overreaction article. One of them involved Georgia, stating that the Dawgs 'will crush Alabama.'. The SEC championship game matchup we've been anticipating for months is finally set: No. 1 Georgia will play No. 2 Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 4.
247Sports

Lady Vols to tip off Friday in Vegas against Kansas

The holiday trip to Nevada started with a charter flight out of Knoxville, practice and a Las Vegas show on Wednesday, Thanksgiving feast on Thursday – and now the reason for the season with two games on Friday and Saturday at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. First up for No....
247Sports

Boston's Bearcat Bounce 11-26

Welcome again to another Friday edition of the Bearcat Bounce. Today, we’ll look back on the basketball team’s time in Kansas City at the Hall of Fame Classic earlier in the week. The football team checked in at #4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. We’ll look at some...
247Sports

Alabama flips Texas RB commit Jamarion Miller

Four-star running back Jamarion Miller flipped his commitment from Texas to Alabama on Thanksgiving Day, the Tyler (Texas) Legacy product announced on Twitter. The Crimson Tide had been trending for the Lone Star State ball carrier in recent weeks, ultimately culminating in a flip. At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Miller is...
247Sports

REPORT CARD | No. 9 Ole Miss tops MSU 31-21 in the Egg Bowl

STARKVILLE — Despite their No. 9 national ranking, the Ole Miss Rebels rolled into this year’s Egg Bowl as the underdog. At least that’s what Vegas thought as they pinned the Rebels a near three-point underdog. But on the field the Rebels left absolutely no doubt who the better team was as they dominated the Bulldogs on their own field and kept the Egg Bowl trophy in Oxford for another year following a 31-21 victory.
247Sports

Three keys to an ECU victory over Cincinnati

East Carolina will try and pull the big upset and end Cincinnati’s dream at a College Football Playoff berth on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET when it hosts the Bearcats inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Cincinnati (11-0, 7-0 AAC) is around a two-touchdown favorite entering the game. Here’s how the Pirates (7-4, 5-2 AAC) get the victory.
247Sports

Game Preview: Louisville hosts Kentucky

Louisville (6-5) welcomes rival Kentucky (8-3) to Cardinal Stadium on Saturday night for the renewal of the annual meeting for the Governor's Cup. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm and ESPN2 will provide the television broadcast. Broadcast Details. Date: Saturday, Nov. 27. Time: 7:30 p.m. (ET) Site: Louisville, Ky. Stadium: Cardinal...
247Sports

Game Balls | Five Rebels who deserve 'em after the Egg Bowl

Five Ole Miss Rebels who earned game balls after their 3-121 victory over Mississippi State... That's right. The entire defense under coordinator D.J. Durkin, who has weathered his share of criticism in Oxford as he built what is now a very respectable unit. Sure, it bends every now and then, but it is a tenacious group that has a tendency to not break. We've dubbed them the rubber band defense due to that trait. On Thursday, they were magnificent. Throw away all the stats from the game, Durkin's charges hit the Bulldogs in the mouth for the duration of the action and set the tone when they were on the field. We'll get into a couple of them specifically down the page, but these guys deserve game balls. While the Ole Miss offense struggled to find a rhythm, the D' closed down the end zone, not allowing MSU in until Matt Corral and Company hit stride. And Durkin looked like he was having a good time on the sidelines. And they did it all with nose tackle KD Hill still suffering from that nagging leg injury that often pops up in the red zone.
247Sports

Leach Ole Miss media Q and A

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following his team’s loss to Ole Miss:. Question: How much did the rain have to do with your first half TD misses?. Leach: I didn’t think the rain had much to do with it. We did miss some opportunities for touchdowns...
