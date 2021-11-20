Five Questions: South Alabama at Tennessee

Five Ole Miss Rebels who earned game balls after their 3-121 victory over Mississippi State... That's right. The entire defense under coordinator D.J. Durkin, who has weathered his share of criticism in Oxford as he built what is now a very respectable unit. Sure, it bends every now and then, but it is a tenacious group that has a tendency to not break. We've dubbed them the rubber band defense due to that trait. On Thursday, they were magnificent. Throw away all the stats from the game, Durkin's charges hit the Bulldogs in the mouth for the duration of the action and set the tone when they were on the field. We'll get into a couple of them specifically down the page, but these guys deserve game balls. While the Ole Miss offense struggled to find a rhythm, the D' closed down the end zone, not allowing MSU in until Matt Corral and Company hit stride. And Durkin looked like he was having a good time on the sidelines. And they did it all with nose tackle KD Hill still suffering from that nagging leg injury that often pops up in the red zone.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO