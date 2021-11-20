ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kan. man given 8 life sentences for sexual assault of 2 girls

 6 days ago
WICHITA– A Kansas man has been sentenced to multiple life terms for sexually assaulting two underage girls in 2019, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office....

