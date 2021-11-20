ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

New Bedford man among 3 charged with drug-related killing in Maine

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9Ei9_0d2R8nH400

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — Three men from Massachusetts and New Hampshire were charged Friday in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old this month in eastern Maine, officials said.

Nathanael Genao, 23, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested at his home Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals, and was being extradited to Maine to face a charge of felony murder, police said.

Juan Ortiz, 27 of Concord, New Hampshire, and Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, were arrested early Friday evening by the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas, police said. Ortiz was charged with murder while Ramos was charged with felony murder, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known if any of the three men had attorneys.

They were charged following the drug-related shooting of Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York, Maine State Police said.

His body was discovered on a lawn in Machias on Nov. 4, officials said. The killing remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Truck crashes into East Providence home, two injured

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an incident where a truck ran into an East Providence home early Thanksgiving morning. According to police, the crash happened on Tab Avenue around 4:30 a.m when the truck crashed into the basement of the residence. Authorities say nobody was in the basement when the crash happened […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
Machias, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Concord, MA
City
Machias, ME
City
Roxbury, ME
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
City
Roxbury, MA
City
New Bedford, MA
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WPRI 12 News

76% of Providence Police officers have been vaccinated against COVID

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly one year after becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, 76% of Providence police officers have opted to get the shot, according to the Police Department. Spokesperson Lindsay Lague said 21% of officers have chosen not to get vaccinated, while data was not collected on 3% of officers who are out […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Maine State Police#Ap#U S Marshals#Wpri Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy