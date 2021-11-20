ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs to pay expenses for girl hurt in crash

By Knss Staff
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to cover ongoing medical treatment and expenses for a young girl who was injured in a crash involving former assistant coach Britt Reid.

Attorneys for the team and the family of Ariel Young say the agreement will provide "world-class medical care and long-term financial stability.” Further details were not released.

The girl suffered a traumatic brain injury Feb. 4 when a stalled car she was in was hit by a vehicle driven by Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Britt Reid faces an April trial being charged with driving while intoxicated.

